ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Prince Harry Said ‘Goodbye’ to ‘Willy’ When Prince William Married Kate Middleton

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Prince Harry said Prince William marrying Kate Middleton felt like “yet another farewell” in his Spare memoir.
  • “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone—forever,” he wrote in Spare .
  • Prince Harry also revealed he and Prince William weren’t each other’s first choice for best man at their respective royal weddings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0yAK_0kGrbfFA00
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Pippa Middleton | Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton stirred up some feelings for Prince Harry . And not all of them happy or joyful. In his memoir, Spare , the Duke of Sussex recalled how his brother’s wedding day felt like “yet another farewell.” Not only that, but the 38-year-old also revealed what went through his mind immediately after the now-Prince and Princess of Wales became husband and wife.

Prince Harry thought Prince William would ‘never again be first and foremost Willy’ when he married Kate Middleton

In addition to making serious allegations against William in Spare , Harry also revisits some major moments in his older brother’s life. Specifically, April 29, 2011, the day William, now 40, married Kate.

Harry remembered it had felt like “yet another farewell” in his memoir (via Marie Claire ). “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone—forever,” he wrote.

“Who could deny it? He’d never again be first and foremost Willy,” Harry continued, referring to his nickname for William. “We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”

Prince Harry thought ‘goodbye’ as William and Kate left Westminster Abbey

Walking up the aisle together after exchanging vows marked a memorable moment at William and Kate’s royal wedding. They exited Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests — and millions more watching at home — as husband and wife.

For Harry, it was a bittersweet moment. Harry said a silent goodbye to his older brother as he entered a new chapter in his life.

“I recall Willy walking her [Kate] back up the aisle,” he wrote in Spare . “And as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye.”

William and Kate will have been married 12 years on their wedding anniversary, April 29.

Harry revealed in ‘Spare’ he and William weren’t each other’s best man at their respective royal weddings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkZ7a_0kGrbfFA00
Prince Harry and Prince William | Brian Lawless – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Related https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcXsA_0kGrbfFA00

Prince William and Kate Middleton Subtly Hint at Their Feelings About ‘Spare’ in ‘PR Moment’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CU9FD_0kGrbfFA00

No Kate Middleton Birthday Acknowledgement Dubbed ‘a Comment Without a Comment’ From Her and Prince William Amid ‘Spare’ Release

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGY3Y_0kGrbfFA00

Prince Harry ‘Doesn’t Truly Understand’ What Prince William Meant During Meghan Markle ‘Concerns’ Conversation

First in a brief chapter on William and Kate’s wedding and again when recalling his own wedding, Harry mentions not being William’s best man. Harry explains in his memoir that his older brother made two of his friends best men before the palace later claimed — in a ‘bare-faced lie’ — Harry had been given the duties.

Later, Harry recalls how William “canceled last minute” on drinks with him and his friends on the eve of his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

“I asked myself what was really going on,” Harry remembered thinking when William supposedly canceled (via Harper’s Bazaar ). “Was he feeling bad about not being my best man? Was he upset that I’d asked my old mate Charlie?”

“The Palace put out the story that Willy was the best man, as they’d done with me when he and Kate married,” Harry added in parenthesis. “Could that be part of it?” he concluded.

Comments / 3

Guest
2d ago

Most people make spouse number 1 priority , Harry seems to have done with his Mrs. He was old enough to know that when William married Kate….does Harry expect people to think William would push Kate aside for Harry?

Reply
5
Stephanie W
3d ago

oh, boo hoo! it's ok for you to get married, and EVERYTHING is what tw wants... leaving, then trashing not only your family but your country...but YOUR brother was gone once he got married??

Reply
6
Related
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
The Independent

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of ‘using’ his legacy

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela, has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using his legacy to promote their newest Netflix documentary, describing it as “deeply upsetting and tedious”.In an interview with The Australian, social activist Ndileka Mandela admitted she admired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having the “confidence to break away” from the royal family, but criticised the couple’s involvement in the documentary series Live to Lead, which they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.“I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the royal...
veranda.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry comes under fire for placing Princess Charlotte in the middle of Meghan and Princess Kate wedding drama

Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans

Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
netflixjunkie.com

HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media

Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Says What We’re All Thinking About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Following the release of Prince Harry’s new book Spare, longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak says what everyone is thinking about the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle. In his latest tweet on Tuesday (January 10th), Pat Sajak jokingly had some thoughts about the attention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving. “Having trouble finding information about Prince Harry and his wife (Meghan, I think). Any sources you might suggest?”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

263K+
Followers
126K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy