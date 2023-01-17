ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

newscenter1.tv

House committee approves bill to increase South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship

High-achieving South Dakota students may receive an increase in the state-funded merit-based Opportunity Scholarship. The House Education Committee passed House Bill 1055 on Wednesday, a measure that would increase the Opportunity Scholarship award from $6500 over four years to $7500. The Opportunity Scholarship is available to South Dakota students who...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth Air Force Base’s newest group of Honorary Commanders named during special luncheon

RAPID CITY, S.D.– During the Chow Hall Luncheon on Wednesday, military and civilian officials gathered to hold a very special ceremony as part of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Honorary Commanders program. Black Hills Military Affairs Coalition and Incoming Honorary Commander Kevin Andreson explains more about the event and the importance of the title of Honorary Commander.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

If you missed it, here is Brant Beckman’s full forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. – WED-5:07 PM: Winter weather bulletins are expected to expire this evening, but dense fog could continue overnight. Temperatures are expected to hit the teens and 20s… so slick roads will be possible again Thursday morning across the Black Hills Region. Never miss a weather...

