Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota school districts receive School Nutrition Program equipment grants
PIERRE, S.D. — School districts across South Dakota have been granted more than $260,000 in School Nutrition Program equipment grants for new equipment or to renovate or replace existing equipment. The school districts that received grants include:. Aberdeen Catholic School System: $23,534.76 for a dishwasher and convection oven. Bon...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota sets visitor spending record again: A look at 2022’s visitor economic impact and goals for 2023
Visitors to the state spent $4.7 billion while here, which is an 8% increase over 2021 ($4.4 billion). South Dakota saw 14.4 million visitors, which itself was up 0.6% over 2021. “What the state’s reporting is that we’re almost back to pre-pandemic levels,” Brook Kaufman, President and CEO of Visit...
newscenter1.tv
House committee approves bill to increase South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship
High-achieving South Dakota students may receive an increase in the state-funded merit-based Opportunity Scholarship. The House Education Committee passed House Bill 1055 on Wednesday, a measure that would increase the Opportunity Scholarship award from $6500 over four years to $7500. The Opportunity Scholarship is available to South Dakota students who...
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth Air Force Base’s newest group of Honorary Commanders named during special luncheon
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During the Chow Hall Luncheon on Wednesday, military and civilian officials gathered to hold a very special ceremony as part of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Honorary Commanders program. Black Hills Military Affairs Coalition and Incoming Honorary Commander Kevin Andreson explains more about the event and the importance of the title of Honorary Commander.
newscenter1.tv
If you missed it, here is Brant Beckman’s full forecast
RAPID CITY, S.D. – WED-5:07 PM: Winter weather bulletins are expected to expire this evening, but dense fog could continue overnight. Temperatures are expected to hit the teens and 20s… so slick roads will be possible again Thursday morning across the Black Hills Region. Never miss a weather...
Comments / 0