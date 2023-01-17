ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

1011now.com

Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln & Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Property owners across Lincoln and Lancaster County are receiving their 2023 valuations in the mail and many are flat-out stunned by the number they’re seeing. It comes as the county assessor’s office took 2022 off from revaluing homes because of a hot housing market, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

This year should see buildings going up at logistics park in Gretna

GRETNA -- Sarpy County is investing $5.3 million into an industrial park near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall to spur development along the Interstate 80 corridor. The Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement committing to the project, which also includes the City of Gretna, Heimes Group LLC and Sanitary and Improvement District 364 at the county’s Jan. 10 board meeting.
GRETNA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lancaster County Assessor Sets Real Property Valuations For 2023

If you own property in Lancaster County you have already received or will soon get a postcard in the mail from Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte. The Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds has also posted preliminary real property valuations to their website. The valuations are intended to reflect the current market value of real property in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

West A Street to partially close for wastewater pipe installation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A portion of West A Street is set to close next week for roadwork. West A Street will be closed to traffic from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street starting Monday. The closure will allow workers...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

$4,000 in fuel stolen from north Lincoln land development, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now investigating after $4,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a land development project. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a contractor working on the project, which is located on Alvo Road from 14th to 27th Streets, reported the theft. The contractor told...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Some Lincoln residents heated up over recent sky-high gas bills

When Zachary Lee opened his most recent natural gas bill, he got a surprise, and not a good one. "Our gas bill was up almost 50% over last year, with almost the same usage," Lee said. He's not alone. Check out Facebook or Twitter, and you'll find dozens of people...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Hallam man sentenced for failing to pay $92,000 in payroll taxes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hallam man was sentenced Thursday after avoiding tax payments for about a decade, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Christopher Weaver, 49, was sentenced to six months of community confinement for willful failure to pay over tax. He will also serve two years of...
HALLAM, NE
klin.com

Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled a fire inside a home at 235 W Belmont Ave around at 9:30 Thursday night. Firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the single story home as they arrived on scene. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was contained to the enclosed...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska state troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state troopers have been hard at work over the past two days as snow and ice accumulated across the state. Troopers have responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents. Troopers responded to 42 crashes and helped 385 motorists who had either slid off the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Pillen announces property tax relief plan

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln police hands out handgun lockboxes to protect kids, stop thieves

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is officially out of handgun lockboxes after passing them out for free this week. The department says it appreciates the interest in securing handguns in Lincoln homes. Police also tell us the responsible storing of firearms keeps deadly weapons out of...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A fire broke out inside an unoccupied home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to endure the winter weather conditions to battle the flames. LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News fire crews were called to the home off...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park

A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
