Kraken score first, but Oilers score more often; Seattle falls 5-2 in Edmonton. After a mammoth seven-game road trip, The Kraken were back in Seattle just 41 hours before heading back out to Edmonton for their tenth game in 17 days. The Kraken showed speed and gained an opening goal off the power play. But Edmonton got a tying goal from Connor McDavid and then two "gritty" scores…one off a puck that got behind Martin Jones, and one off of a series of rebounds from Warren Foegele would be enough to end the Kraken's hopes of getting back in the win column.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO