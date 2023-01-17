Read full article on original website
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal
The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
NHL
Postgame Report | Cozens nets overtime winner on Ryan Miller Night
Throughout his career, Ryan Miller had a flair for the dramatic and on a night dedicated to him, the Buffalo Sabres delivered an emotional overtime victory. Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into the extra period Thursday to lift the Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
'HE'S A SMART PLAYER'
Pelletier ready to go if he gets the call to make his NHL debut. Good things come to those who wait. Since being called up from the Calgary Wranglers, Jakob Pelletier has soaked up everything from being around the big club. And now, with the Flames getting set to play...
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
Devils fan Katz reaches new heights, 'draws' logo with flight path
Pilot wanted to do something special when his hometown team came to his current one. If they need a plot for the next "Top Gun" movie, the New Jersey Devils may be ready to write a spec script. The mission, of course, would have to involve taking a very specific...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
NHL
Alexandrov assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 16 games for the Blues this season, registering four points (two goals, two assists)...
NHL
Kraken end Devils' 5-game winning streak with OT victory
SEATTLE -- Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken ended the New Jersey Devils' five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Burakovsky circled the zone with the puck before scoring five-hole on Mackenzie Blackwood from the right face-off circle. "Those points...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
See some of the best pics from team photog Gerry Thomas. Pelletier ready to go if he gets the call to make his NHL debut. Good things come to those who wait. Since being called up from the Calgary Wranglers, Jakob Pelletier has soaked up everything from being around the big club.
NHL
'LOVE PLAYING AGAINST HIM'
A decade ago, MacKenzie Weegar and Nathan MacKinnon shared in the glory, together, with the Halifax Mooseheads. MacKinnon then repeated the championship magic at the game's top level last year. Weegar was watching - because, often, there's no greater motivation than seeing another indulge in your childhood dream before you...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Edmonton
Kraken score first, but Oilers score more often; Seattle falls 5-2 in Edmonton. After a mammoth seven-game road trip, The Kraken were back in Seattle just 41 hours before heading back out to Edmonton for their tenth game in 17 days. The Kraken showed speed and gained an opening goal off the power play. But Edmonton got a tying goal from Connor McDavid and then two "gritty" scores…one off a puck that got behind Martin Jones, and one off of a series of rebounds from Warren Foegele would be enough to end the Kraken's hopes of getting back in the win column.
NHL
RELEASE: Skinner, Draisaitl join McDavid on Pacific all-star roster
EDMONTON, AB - Connor McDavid has some company headed to South Florida. The final 12 selections for NHL All-Star Weekend were announced Thursday and two of them were Oilers as Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl will join McDavid on Team Pacific. Skinner will form a goaltending tandem with fellow rookie...
