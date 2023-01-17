TCU stars make 2023 NFL Draft decision

After going 5-7 in 2021, the TCU Horned Frogs stunned the football world by reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the 2022 season. It ended with a 65-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, but it was still a remarkable 13-2 season by TCU that included a CFP semifinal victory over then-No. 2 Michigan.

TCU will look to keep the success going in the 2023 college football season, but they will have to get it done without a few of their most important players from the 2022 season.

Quarterback Max Duggan — who was a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year — declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in December. And on Monday, the Horned Frogs’ top wide receiver and top running back each declared for the draft as well.

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller announced that they will enter the 2023 NFL Draft .

Johnston and Miller made their announcements on social media:

Johnston — two-time first-team All-Big 12 — is a potential top-10 pick that many evaluators have as the top wide receiver in the 2023 draft class. The 6’4″, 215-pounder had 60 receptions for 1,069 yards (17.8 AVG) and six touchdowns for TCU in the 2022 season.

Miller — first-team All-Big 12 — is a likely mid to late-round pick that most evaluators have as a top-10 running back in this draft class. He put up huge numbers for the Horned Frogs in the 2022 season, with 1,399 rushing yards (6.2 AVG) and 17 rushing touchdowns, to go with 16 receptions and 116 yards as a receiver.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranks Johnston as the No. 1 wide receiver and Miller as the No. 8 running back in the 2023 draft class (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter ).

So, these are two big additions to the 2023 NFL Draft, and two huge losses for TCU.

