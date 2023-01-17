Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Montco Seeks Advocates for Outdoors, Wildlife, and Horticulture to Complete Master Naturalist Training
Norristown's Master Naturalist training classes are a wonderful educational and career opportunity for residents who enjoy being outdoors. Norristown Farm Park on Upper Farm Road in Norristown has opened registration for a springtime course that will instruct participants in the science and conservation details of Master Naturalist training. The 50-hour...
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Saint Joseph’s University Announces Latest Merger with Health Sciences College in Lancaster
The SJU Hawk's nest in Wynnewood may have several new occupants in it, owing to another merger. Saint Joseph’s University in Wynnewood is continuing its trend of merging with other colleges. Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster will become part of the university, bringing with it 2,000 additional students. Ryan Mulligan schooled his Philadelphia Business Journal readers in the particulars.
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed
A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.
Philly Cheesesteak Excellence Outside Philly: Five Montco Sandwich Shops That Are a Must
Although it may be easy to assume that the best Philly cheesesteaks require a trek to Philly itself, that’s not necessarily so. A staff item in Philly Bite Magazine found five standout cheesesteak whizzes right here in Montgomery County. According to a FOX News report, Philadelphian Pat Olivieri, a...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
Philly Radio Icon Jerry Blavat, ‘The Geator With the Heater', Dies at 82
Jerry Blavat -- known for his eight decades on Philadelphia radio and beyond as “The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce" -- has died at 82. "The Boss with the Hot Sauce is with the Big Boss Now," Blavat's family said in a statement released to the news media Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing
OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
Celebrated Lansdale Basketball Coach with Multiple Montgomery County Ties Passes Away at 84
Former Lansdaleresident and retired LaSalle men’s basketball coach and local sports legend is being remembered for his groundbreaking and impactful career. Joseph W. Heyer, Jr., passed away at the age of 84, as reported by Gary Miles at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Traveling Exhibit Chronicles History of LGBTQ+ Campus Activism
A new traveling exhibit, “Out on Campus: A History of LGBTQ+ Activism at Pennsylvania Colleges and Universities,” will be displayed during the upcoming weeks at Montgomery County Community College’s campuses.
MONTCO Careers — West Chester University
Enrolling more than 17,000 students, West Chester University is the largest member of the 14-institution Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Founded in 1871, WCU is a comprehensive public institution, offering a diverse range of more than 200 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in more than 50 fields of study.
Montco-Centric State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti Currently Hosts a Very Special Constituent
Pa. State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti is set to become the first woman to give birth while serving in Harrisburg. Her distinction highlights the overall advancement locally and nationally of women in politics, as reported by Julia Terruso and Anna Orso in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Penn State Great Valley to Host Archeological Discussion on Jan. 24
Penn State Great Valley in Malvern will host “Stories Bones Tell: Philly’s First Baptist Church Burial Ground Project” at 7 PM on Jan. 24 in the campus’ Conference Center.
The Gift of an Organ Donation Gave a Yardley Man a New Heart, As Well as a Friend for Life
Despite loving all of his Philadelphia sports teams, a Bucks County resident is thankful to a kind Steelers fan for saving his life. Dave Uram wrote about the friendship for KYW Newsradio.
For Sale: 600 Stoneham Ct, Ambler | Lisa Ciccotelli | BHHS Fox & Roach
Lisa Ciccotelli of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 600 Stoneham Ct in Ambler. There is an open house on Friday January 27th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. This stunning home is located in the highly desirable Talamore neighborhood, buying...
Get free coffee at Dunkin’ on Friday to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles
If you are going to be in Philadelphia on Friday you can get free Dunkin’ coffee. Dunkin’ at 1500 Spring Garden St. will host a pep rally 8-10 a.m. with coffee, Swoop, the Eagles cheerleaders and pep band and Cuppy. Customers can get a free medium hot or...
National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station
Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
