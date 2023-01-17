ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Montco Seeks Advocates for Outdoors, Wildlife, and Horticulture to Complete Master Naturalist Training

Norristown's Master Naturalist training classes are a wonderful educational and career opportunity for residents who enjoy being outdoors. Norristown Farm Park on Upper Farm Road in Norristown has opened registration for a springtime course that will instruct participants in the science and conservation details of Master Naturalist training. The 50-hour...
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Saint Joseph’s University Announces Latest Merger with Health Sciences College in Lancaster

The SJU Hawk's nest in Wynnewood may have several new occupants in it, owing to another merger. Saint Joseph’s University in Wynnewood is continuing its trend of merging with other colleges. Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster will become part of the university, bringing with it 2,000 additional students. Ryan Mulligan schooled his Philadelphia Business Journal readers in the particulars.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
sanatogapost.com

Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing

OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
OAKS, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — West Chester University

Enrolling more than 17,000 students, West Chester University is the largest member of the 14-institution Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Founded in 1871, WCU is a comprehensive public institution, offering a diverse range of more than 200 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in more than 50 fields of study.
WEST CHESTER, PA
aroundambler.com

For Sale: 600 Stoneham Ct, Ambler | Lisa Ciccotelli | BHHS Fox & Roach

Lisa Ciccotelli of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 600 Stoneham Ct in Ambler. There is an open house on Friday January 27th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. This stunning home is located in the highly desirable Talamore neighborhood, buying...
AMBLER, PA
MONTCO.Today

National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station

Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy