ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles CEO makes rare appearance on MLK Day, invokes Dr. King to deflect reporters & scold them

By Sean Keeley
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YchBy_0kGraynw00

On Monday, Baltimore reporters got a rare chance to ask Orioles CEO John Angelos questions in person about the state of the franchise, the ongoing legal issues surrounding the family that owns it , and the ever-present threat that they might move the team out of town. However, because the appearance was scheduled on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it seemed to provide Angelos with the cover to evade any and all of their questions.

The event itself was to announce that the Orioles were committing $5 million to CollegeBound, a scholarship organization that supports Baltimore public school students. While details were sparse, it was very welcome news that Angelos announced while sitting across from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

While that was certainly great news for the city and its schools, the lack of concrete decisions and public press conferences over the years from the Angelos family meant this was an extremely rare opportunity for reporters to get answers about the franchise and the many , many , many rumors and reports swirling around it.

However, Angelos was having none of it and told reporters that he would not be answering any questions about the Orioles out of respect for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which some might see as very convenient for him.

You can watch the full press conference here but some highlights were shared on Twitter.

When a reporter asked about the long-term plans that the Angelos family has for the Orioles , John, who has apparently only provided reporters with access twice in four years, invoked MLK in order to shift focus away from the baseball franchise.

“With all due respect, I’m going to try not to talk too much between the lines today,” Angelos said. “I think Dr. King would appreciate that, if we talked about what was going on in the community a little bit more. The Orioles are going to be here for the long term. We have been here. And I’ve said many times publicly — unsolicited, unprompted — we’re never going anywhere.”

“Fear not, the Orioles will be here,” Angelos added, at least offering that.

If Angelos was hoping that would squash questions about the MLB team, it did not.

After The Athletic’s Dan Connolly asked Angelos about the franchise, given that John’s brother Louis is currently suing him and their mother Georgia over control , the CEO launched into a longer screed about how today is not about answering questions about the team.

“With all due respect, that’s not an appropriate subject matter for this day,” Angelos stated. “This day is about young people who are attempting — and by the way, I’m going to answer your question, but that’s not appropriate. Martin Luther King — I explained earlier — a very esteemed professor once presented to a group in Baltimore City that I was a part of, and she said that only next to the state of Mississippi had there been more red-lining than there had been in Baltimore City. There’s a vicious, virulent amount of racism historically through this country, and part of what we’re trying to do here is change that.

“So it’s really not important. It’s really not important at all in the grand scheme of things to people that are clear-thinking and who mean well and have a perspective to, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while we’re talking about putting kids that don’t have a shot in hell of anything because of where they were born through college, to be talking about those kinds of things. So I’m going to object to that question today, in this forum, before the mayor of Baltimore and all these people. Do we understand each other? Do you understand my complaint?”

Angelos added that questions about the Orioles on Monday were “out of touch” with what “real world people face and what the real pillar and role of an organization like the Orioles and Ravens ought to be,” though he did take some time to mention how the Orioles have improved in recent years

“I just think that we all ought to have a little perspective on what’s important in the world, and what’s important in the world is what we’re talking about,” Angelos said after another question about the team. “What you’re talking about, you can find any garden-variety, high-value sports team or involvement, you’re always going to have some controversy, but I’ve been very outspoken, I’m very transparent. In fact, I would invite you and all your colleagues next — not on Martin Luther King Day, you can come back in this building, you can meet me in this office. I’II take you down on the third floor, and I’II show you the financials of the Orioles. I’ll show you the governance of the Orioles. I’ll show you everything you want to know, and I’ll put all your questions. But today, on MLK Day, I’m not answering any of those questions.”

On paper, Angelos is correct. An event on MLK Day in which millions of dollars are being promised to fund scholarships for Baltimore students is deserving of its own recognition and importance.

However, it’s hard not to feel like the whole thing has an air of The Office’s “Scott’s Tots” episode to it. And it’s also hard to imagine that a person who has been evading reporters for years just so happened to schedule his rare appearance on MLK Day.

Not to mention that the optics of a rich white guy invoking MLK as a shield over and over again, thereby pulling focus onto himself and away from the good causes that were meant to be highlighted, is a bit on the nose.

Angelos can easily solve this problem by following through on his offer to show reporters the team’s financials and “everything you want to know,” but we’ll believe that when we see it.

[ Baltimore Banner , Connor Newcomb , Paul Gessler ]

The post Orioles CEO makes rare appearance on MLK Day, invokes Dr. King to deflect reporters & scold them appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Baltimore woman won lottery twice in one year

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore woman whose name was not released due to privacy concerns won the Pick 5 lottery twice in 2022. After playing the Pick 3 and Pick 4 for years, the Baltimore resident decided to add Pick 5 to her weekly lottery ticket purchases in October. Then she won her first $25,000 prize. Two months later, on December 21st, she got an early holiday gift, winning $25,000 again. “This is my second trip down here,” she said on Jan. 19 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, where she claimed her prize from the Dec. 21 drawing. The loyal The post Baltimore woman won lottery twice in one year appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
BALTIMORE, MD
Awful Announcing

ESPN releases another trailer for ‘Bullies of Baltimore’ 30 for 30, premiering February 5th

On Thursday, ESPN released another trailer for its upcoming Bullies of Baltimore 30 for 30. Here’s a blurb from the release about the 30 for 30. They were arguably the most dominating defensive team in NFL history – and perhaps the most entertaining club that pro football has ever seen. A behemoth on the field that Read more... The post ESPN releases another trailer for ‘Bullies of Baltimore’ 30 for 30, premiering February 5th appeared first on Awful Announcing.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

An eggceptional deal for Weis Rewards members

Our resident Honeygo Weis Markets manager Nick Fischer returns with an eggceptional offer and more curious local history with his passion for old bottles and glass. wise, year, eggnog, road, points, wife, lived, perry, nottingham, hotdogs, baltimore, local, holidays, people, bought, markets, hall, ice cream, gunpowder. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
BALTIMORE, MD
domino

This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore receives $20 million for West Baltimore recreation center

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed $20 million to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys and Girls Club at the Hilton Recreation Center. Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore made the announcement at a press conference Thursday in the Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore. The facility was closed for about 12 years before it was reopened by former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and his wife Chanel's non-profit, Level82. "We've been here for a couple years now, just operating it, but knowing what it's going to be in the future," Smith said. "I still...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Maryland native Travis Pastrana trying out for the 65TH Daytona 500

Maryland native Travis Pastrana, known for attempting dare devil like stunts with anything involving motors and engines, is trying out for the Daytona 500. One of most famous stunts he attempted was jumping the Annapolis city dock A.K.A "Ego alley" with a speed boat flying under his car. This isn't his first rodeo with NASCAR, he raced in the Nascar Xfinitiy series back in 2013.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Baltimore Police are exiting the special events management business

Outsourcing to a web-based Texas company is expected to save the city time and money. But how much might it cost organizers and businesses who hire off-duty police in Baltimore?. For longer than anyone can remember, the Baltimore Police Department has been managing the supply of off-duty officers that work...
BALTIMORE, MD
tmpresale.com

Eagless performance in Baltimore, MD Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code

Excited that presale code for a Eagles presale is available below to TMpresale.com users During this presale you’ll have an opportunity to order great show tickets earlier than their public sale. You won’t want to miss Eagles’s show in Baltimore, MD do you? We believe that tickets will sell...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last night in Eastern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 am, police arrived at the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive male. At the location, police found an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Perjury trial looms for Baltimore's former top prosecutor

BALTIMORE (AP) — With a March trial date quickly approaching in the federal perjury case against Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, a series of rulings Tuesday created significant new hurdles for her defense team, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney. Mosby, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Blue Water Baltimore accuses vinegar plant of dumping pollutants into Jones Falls

An environmental group plans to file a lawsuit against Fleischmann's Vinegar Co., accusing it of dumping pollutants into the Jones Falls, killing aquatic life. Blue Water Baltimore started to independently investigate after inspections by the Maryland Department of the Environment found acidic discharges from the plant in north Baltimore. Blue Water Baltimore on Tuesday said it filed a notice of intent to bring a lawsuit against the company in an effort to make them stop dumping acidic water into Jones Falls.
BALTIMORE, MD
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

459
Followers
662
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy