Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Dallas Cowboys might turn to former Patriots kicker to solve kicking woes

The Dallas Cowboys just might turn to a former Patriots kicker to solve their kicking woes during the playoffs. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, pending a physical. The 26-year-old kicker spent most of this season on the Patriots practice squad, He was elevated to the game day roster for two games, where he handled kickoffs for the Patriots.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.  Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
Look: Sean Payton's True Feelings On Russell Wilson Revealed

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. According to multiple reports, the interview lasted several hours. However, Payton left the building without signing a new deal as he has several more interviews lined up. ...
