Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Golf Pros
Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac announced a new subscription site where fans can see exclusive content. In additions to photos and videos, the former professional golfer will also be giving out golf advice. That led one fan to suggest people should go elsewhere for their golf advice. "No ...
Golf Digest
Why golf fans are going to see a lot more World Long Drive—and Bryson DeChambeau—in 2023
The biggest hitters in the golf world are about to get a much bigger stage starting in 2023. The sport of long driving got a big boost with Thursday's announcement that GF Sports & Entertainment has acquired both World Long Drive and the Pro Long Drivers Association. The move also includes a deal with NBC Sports to air events on Golf Channel.
SI Swimsuit Reveals Photos From Newest Rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
The newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie for the 2023 issue was announced earlier this morning. On Wednesday morning, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced fitness influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg as the latest rookie for the shoot. A model and actress, Wood-Tepperberg can add SI Swimsuit to ...
Photos: LPGA stars and celebrities at 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The LPGA 2023 opener is here. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions doesn’t just feature stars like Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Brooke Henderson, but also a slew of celebrities including Derek Lowe, John Smoltz and the GOAT, Annika Sorenstam. Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando...
Tri-City Herald
LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions
Editor's Note: Wednesday evening, 36 additional lockers were installed at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday's first round. An official with Hilton Grand Vacations said that this would ensure that every female—both LPGA players and celebrity players—will have her own locker. Past LPGA winners...
Annika Sorenstam puts together first bogey-free round in more than a decade at her home course to lead celebrities at LPGA Tournament of Champions
ORLANDO, Florida — Annika Sorenstam put together her first bogey-free round in more than a decade to open the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she leads the celebrity division. Caddie Mike McGee was quick to point that out to his wife after her round. “Obviously I’m very...
Dick Vitale Shares New Encouraging Health Update
Dick Vitale had a checkup recently to make sure none of his cancer was coming back. Vitale, who's one of the top college basketball analysts in the country, was declared cancer free this past August after he was diagnosed with lymphoma in October of 2021. During the checkup, Vitale ...
Golf.com
‘Silly thing to talk about’: LPGA players frustrated by locker drama
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 LPGA season is only one day old, but controversy is already rearing its head. At this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the field does not have access to a player’s-only locker room. Bathrooms and showers are available in the Lake Nona clubhouse for the women to use, but no space in the facility is specifically designated for players.
GolfWRX
‘Grim it and trim it, baby!’ – John Daly and his son feature in hilarious new Manscaped commercial
Even at 56 years old, former PGA Tour superstar John Daly continues to move the needle in the sport. We’ve most recently seen Daly playing in the PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II (Little John), going head-to-head with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie. The Daly duo won the event in 2021, which put the golf world on notice to the talent of “Little John”, who is currently a Sophomore at Arkansas University where his old man played college golf.
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Who Are The Best PGA Tour Players?
Some of the world's best players have joined LIV Golf, but much of the game’s best talent remains on the PGA Tour
golfmagic.com
Sam Burns recorded THIS INCREDIBLE putting stat in American Express round one
PGA Tour star Sam Burns shot the lowest nine-hole stretch of his career in the first round of The American Express, but it was his incredible putting total on the front nine which caught the eye. In his opening nine holes at the Stadium Course, Burns didn't miss a putt....
Golf.com
WATCH: Pro has two incredible breaks — one bad, one good — on back-to-back holes
Good and bad breaks — the “rub of the green” — are usually part of the fun in a round of golf. Players do the best they can, but there are parts of the game — a lie, the way a ball bounces — that simply come down to luck.
Sports World Reacts To IndyCar Driver Announcement
The IndyCar Series may not have the high-profile drivers that their Formula 1 rivals have, but the racing series has one thing that F1 probably never will: The coolest name of a driver in the history of racing. On Wednesday, Dale Coyne Racing and Rick Ware Racing announced the signing of Sting Ray ...
Golf Digest
Augusta National, Bandon Dunes (!) and Tara Iti (!!) highlight A+ course list in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game
Augusta National returning to the video game world is not new news, though that doesn't make it any less exciting. However, it's the other new courses in the soon-to-be released EA Sports PGA Tour video game that are sure to excite gamers even more, if that's possible. Among the highlights...
EA Sports PGA Tour Game Release Date And Epic Course List Announced
The eagerly anticipated PGA Tour video game will feature some of golf's most famous courses in stunning detail
Golf Digest
The $153 million question: Breaking down the PGA Tour’s response to LIV
If the LIV Golf brain trust put targets on its most desired defectors, Jon Rahm would be bigger than most. An international star who supports the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Ryder Cup stalwart and under-30 major-championship winner with two decades of competitive runway in front of him, Rahm would bring cachet—and the remaining years of major exemptions that come from his 2021 U.S. Open win.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard is headed by winner Chandler Phillips, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Sandals Emerald Bay (Emerald Reef Course) in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Phillips earned a two-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour...
LIV Golf reportedly set to announce TV broadcast deal
LIV Golf has reportedly secured a television broadcast deal heading into its second season. Analyst David Feherty was hosting his comedy show at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., last week when he leaked to the audience that LIV is close to finalizing a broadcast partnership with The CW. According to A.J. Perez... The post LIV Golf reportedly set to announce TV broadcast deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
