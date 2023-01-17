It's a Wrap: After 42 years, Gerber Tire closing

In Lincoln City, if residents needed their tires rotated, their oil changed, or their cars serviced, since 1981, Gerber Tire and Service Center had them covered. After more than 40 years, Gerber Tire will be closing its doors.

In 1981, Jim Gerber opened his first tire store in Lincoln City, and now, 42 years later, he is retiring, and the business is up for sale. The family owns the tire shop and a trailer lot in Monmouth. Since 2008, his son Perry Gerber has been in charge of the Lincoln City tire shop, while Jim Gerber has focused more on the trailer lot.

"I took over Lincoln City so he could go run the trailer lot, and it's been that way since 2008," Perry Gerber said. "Everything was going like clockwork and very successful on both ends; the trailer lot and the tire business and auto repair, but we've gotten to a point now where it's time for Big G, we call him Big G, and he needs to get retired."

While Perry considered taking on both the trailer lot and the tire business upon his father's retirement, he ultimately decided it would be best to focus on one enterprise and find new management for the shop.

Though Gerber Tires will seek new ownership, Perry Gerber is confident that whoever takes over will have demand from day one. Following the announcement that the business would close, there has been an outpouring of support for Gerber Tires from the Lincoln City community.

"I just want to get down to one thing and get dad retired and let somebody else get in there and do their thing," said Perry Gerber. "The phone has, up till just today; it's rung more than 50 times just before noon."

On social media, Gerber Tire has received many heartfelt messages from the community after announcing the business closing. On their initial announcement on Facebook, the post has been shared more than 30 times by community members, and there are more than 40 comments on the post, wishing the Gerbers well in the future.

Their customer service and willingness to give customers the best possible experience set Gerber Tires apart in Lincoln City.

"Just customer service, you know, nobody's perfect, so you can make mistakes, but it's what you do about that is what makes it better than the other guys around," Perry Gerber said. "So, just take care of the customers; make sure that nobody goes away unhappy."

The Gerbers hope new owners will step in and keep the shop going. They have not sold any of the existing equipment in the shop, and when a purchase is made, the shop will be able to keep running as it always had. For Jim Gerber, the closing of the business marks a new step, and it's an emotional time to say goodbye; giving good service was always something Jim Gerber took pride in.

"You can read the reviews from however far back; we've been five stars since they ever invented a star," Perry Gerber said.

In the future, the Gerbers plan to stay in Lincoln City and stay involved with the community. Perry's wife, Debbie Gerber, stated that Perry would continue donating to the high school music program and remain engaged with Angel's Anonymous.

Perry and his brothers Rex and Randy are helping close the shop and transition to the trailer lot as the leading business. This change has genuinely become a "family affair."

"It's been an incredible run," Perry Gerber said. "Yeah, it's been great helping everyone in community."