LAKEWOOD, NJ – A two-car collision last night at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Cedarbridge Avenue was caused when one vehicle ran a red light. Traffic flowing north and south along New Hampshire Avenue was disrupted when the driver of a vehicle headed westbound on Cedarbridge Avenue decided to run a red light, causing a high-speed collision with a vehicle traveling southbound on New Hampshire. The force of the side-impact collision sent the offending vehicle spinning before coming to rest near the Jersey Shore BlueClaws sign. The post Red light runner causes crash in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO