Red light runner causes crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A two-car collision last night at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Cedarbridge Avenue was caused when one vehicle ran a red light. Traffic flowing north and south along New Hampshire Avenue was disrupted when the driver of a vehicle headed westbound on Cedarbridge Avenue decided to run a red light, causing a high-speed collision with a vehicle traveling southbound on New Hampshire. The force of the side-impact collision sent the offending vehicle spinning before coming to rest near the Jersey Shore BlueClaws sign. The post Red light runner causes crash in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Officers Save Drowning Dog In Jersey Shore Lagoon

POINT PLEASANT – Due to their quick response and lifesaving measures, local authorities were able to rescue a distressed dog that had fallen into a lagoon earlier today. Around 12 p.m., the Point Pleasant Police Department received a report that the dog had fallen into the lagoon behind a home on East Drive. Police as well as Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 and Point Pleasant First Aid Squad responded to the scene.
Arrow shoots through a front door in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A resident arrived home Sunday night and found an arrow had been shot through their front door. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the metal arrow went through the top half of the front door of a house on Engleberg Terrace and was likely shot from a crossbow. The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious incident."
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
