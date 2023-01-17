Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Related
Red light runner causes crash in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A two-car collision last night at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Cedarbridge Avenue was caused when one vehicle ran a red light. Traffic flowing north and south along New Hampshire Avenue was disrupted when the driver of a vehicle headed westbound on Cedarbridge Avenue decided to run a red light, causing a high-speed collision with a vehicle traveling southbound on New Hampshire. The force of the side-impact collision sent the offending vehicle spinning before coming to rest near the Jersey Shore BlueClaws sign. The post Red light runner causes crash in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Two Hospitalized after Accident on County Line Road in Lakewood; One Extricated [VIDEOS]
Two people were hospitalized this evening following an accident on County Line Road in Lakewood. The accident happened approximately 5:30 PM at the intersection of County Line Road and Heathwood Avenue. The driver of one of the vehicles needed to be extricated due to entrapment. Two patients were hospitalized with...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Officials: 4 people facing charges related to alligator found in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA says East Orange resident Savion Mendez initially purchased the young alligator at a reptile expo in Pennsylvania and brought it back to New Jersey.
Officers Save Drowning Dog In Jersey Shore Lagoon
POINT PLEASANT – Due to their quick response and lifesaving measures, local authorities were able to rescue a distressed dog that had fallen into a lagoon earlier today. Around 12 p.m., the Point Pleasant Police Department received a report that the dog had fallen into the lagoon behind a home on East Drive. Police as well as Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 and Point Pleasant First Aid Squad responded to the scene.
Laurence Harbor Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter And Weapons Offences In Jackson, NJ
January 19, 2023 JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 18, 2023, Michael Tsamas,…
3 Juveniles Throw Rocks, Smash Windshields Of Moving Cars In Greenburgh: Police
Three juveniles are facing felony charges after throwing rocks at moving cars on a Westchester County parkway. Beginning around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police received 16 complaints of damaged vehicles after rocks were thrown at them in Greenburgh on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street. The...
Mullica woman wanted for stealing truck from Gloucester County dealership
A Mullica Township woman allegedly stole a truck from Gloucester County dealership Tuesday, striking the lot attendant as she fled. Rita Ramminger is wanted on charges of theft by unlawful taking and assault by auto. Westville police posted a picture of the suspect taken from surveillance Tuesday night on Facebook....
Accident Victim’s Family Receives Closure After 40 Years
JACKSON – Marylee Elizabeth Burke was killed by a drunk driver in 1979. The tragic event left her family shocked and saddened. Her family came together recently to remember her and to gain some further closure. The teenager was buried in a historic township cemetery and after four decades,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Pedestrian Hopsitalized after Being Struck By Vehicle in Lakewood
A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Lakewood this afternoon. Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Madison Avenue and 9th Street around 4:30 PM. The patient was transported to MMCSC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Father, Son Die In Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-83: Pennsylvania State Police
A father and son died in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, January 15, authorities say. The driver, 49-year-old Greg Stupar, and his 15-year-old son William, both of Charleroi, PA died at the scene of the crash at the mile 44.8 marker in Lower Swatara Township at 11:22 p.m., according to state police and the family.
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County Supports Toms River And Save Barnegat Bay’s Efforts To Make Changes To Ciba-Geigy Settlement
Toms River Township and Save Barnegat Bay have garnered the support of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners in their efforts to acquire more information and to make extensive modifications to a state announced settlement regarding the former Ciba-Geigy Corp. site off Route 37, here. “We strongly support these efforts...
Arrow shoots through a front door in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A resident arrived home Sunday night and found an arrow had been shot through their front door. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the metal arrow went through the top half of the front door of a house on Engleberg Terrace and was likely shot from a crossbow. The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious incident."
Heroic bystanders rescue woman from burning car on New York highway
The woman is in critical condition. The post Heroic bystanders rescue woman from burning car on New York highway appeared first on Talker.
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
YAHOO!
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 0