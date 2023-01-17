Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers continue to roll with Brock Purdy behind center. The 49ers enter Sunday's marquee divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys having won 11 games in a row, with Purdy, the seventh-round rookie, having started six of them. As a result, all indications are that head coach ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Is Tom Brady Retiring Because Gisele Went for a Jog? An Investigation
Gisele went for a jog and Tom Brady played football. Coincidence!?
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Would 'Absolutely' Consider This Coaching Position
The NFL has no shortage of juicy storylines heading into the offseason. Many high-level players may be on new teams next season via free agency or trade. One name that everyone is watching is Sean Payton. After taking a year off from coaching, he is now the most coveted free-agent coach. He went on Colin Cowherd’s show and said he would “absolutely” consider a coaching position many think he shouldn’t, the Houston Texans.
Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers
When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe Has Message For Fans About Aaron Rodgers
Shannon Sharpe is getting sick and tired of the Aaron Rodgers saga that takes place seemingly every offseason. On Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed," the Hall of Fame tight end had a message for the Packers and their fans: "STOP LETTING Aaron Rodgers HOLD Y’ALL HOSTAGE!" I told you he was gonna do ...
John Harbaugh unleashed his snark to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark
On “The Tonight Show” in 1976, Frank Sinatra told a wonderful story about seeing Don Rickles in a restaurant. The legendary Sinatra said the caustic comedian came over to his table and asked the singer to stop by and say hello because he was with a beautiful woman.
Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP. In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they ...
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Broncos ready to sign the check on massive Sean Payton asking price
Sean Payton may return to coaching this offseason. If he does, it’s going to take a hefty offer from whichever team wants him. Whichever team hopes to hire Sean Payton needs to make two deals: One with the New Orleans Saints, and one with Payton. The deal with the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans
Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either. While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February. "For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple ...
ClutchPoints
