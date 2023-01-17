DULUTH, Minn. — If you like free and enjoy movies, the DECC is ready for you every Thursday in February for Big Movies @ The DECC. “This event features family movies on a big screen in Harbor Side Ballroom, a BYO -Blanket or Bean Bag affair,” said Lucie Amundsen, DECC communication director. Big Movies at the DECC is part of a new, ongoing series of no-cost/low-cost events inviting the community to come ‘Hang out at the DECC.’ Other such events have included the current Sunrise Coffee and the past Vinyl Happy Hour.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO