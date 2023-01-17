ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Blood Donations Needed

Duluth, Minn. — January is National Blood Donor month. Donations are always critically needed, and can help save the lives of people who are not just getting emergency care, but also those who have cancer treatments, organ transplant operations, surgeries, and more. In the northland, Memorial Blood Centers has...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Fiber Guild Celebrates 50 Years with Exhibition

DULUTH, Minn. — Opening Tuesday, January 24, “The Duluth Fiber Handcrafters Guild” exhibition at the Tweed Museum of Art. For fifty years, the Duluth Fiber Guild has been gathering in fellowship around an appreciation of textile arts, sharing traditions and exploring the creative limits of the medium.
CHUM Recieves Donation from St. Luke’s Employees

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM received a big donation Wednesday from St. Luke’s employees. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and other personal high gene products along with blankets and jackets were donated in bulk to the organization that serves those in the community experiencing homelessness. This is the second year CHUM...
“Sip and Ski” At Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you want to get your blood pumping, one way to do it is the new adult program at the Hartley Nature Center. It was almost a postcard scene outside Thursday morning. Cross-country skiers gathered to take advantage of Sip and Ski. It is offered the first and third Thursday of every month.
Duluth Chamber President Pleads Guilty To DWI

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Chamber President Matthew Baumgartner pleaded guilty to a DWI charge. According to court records, on Friday Baumgartner pleaded guilty to one Driving While Intoxicated charge, and prosecutors dropped a second charge. He was sentenced to a year in jail, and a fine of $2,000. However,...
The DECC To Host Free ‘Big Movies’ In February

DULUTH, Minn. — If you like free and enjoy movies, the DECC is ready for you every Thursday in February for Big Movies @ The DECC. “This event features family movies on a big screen in Harbor Side Ballroom, a BYO -Blanket or Bean Bag affair,” said Lucie Amundsen, DECC communication director. Big Movies at the DECC is part of a new, ongoing series of no-cost/low-cost events inviting the community to come ‘Hang out at the DECC.’ Other such events have included the current Sunrise Coffee and the past Vinyl Happy Hour.”
Northern Lights Elementary Students Hit the Slopes

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Northern Lights Elementary in Superior had a chance to hit the slopes of Spirit Mountain Wednesday. The three-week program at a discounted rate is put on through the school’s snow club. 49 kids will learn the basics on how to ski or snowboard....
Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance

DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
20-Year Sentence For Duluth Man Who Stabbed Pregnant Girlfriend

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend more than a dozen times. The sentence against Anthony Holloway, 36, is the maximum allowed under state law for attempted second-degree intentional murder. The stabbing happened last March in an...
Auto Mechanics Are Busy in the Winter

Duluth, Minn. — Vehicles and winter often times don’t get along. The waiting time to see your favorite mechanic may be longer than you might expect. One shop says they are scheduling service appointments 10 to 15 days out. Mike Archer, the owner of AutoMedics in Duluth says,...
Duluth East Boys Hockey Keeps Rolling with Win Over C-E-C

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team picked up their tenth win on the season, with a dominating 8-1 win over Cloquet Esko Carlton, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, Thursday night. The Lumberjacks would score early in the first period. While, the Greyhounds posted goals in each period, but...
UMD Football Hires Luke Olson as New Defensive Backs Coach

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team has a new assistant coach. And he comes from a divisional foe. The Bulldogs today announced the hiring of Luke Olson as their defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Olson spent the last three seasons at the University of Sioux Falls, coaching up the...
