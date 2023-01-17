Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Blood Donations Needed
Duluth, Minn. — January is National Blood Donor month. Donations are always critically needed, and can help save the lives of people who are not just getting emergency care, but also those who have cancer treatments, organ transplant operations, surgeries, and more. In the northland, Memorial Blood Centers has...
FOX 21 Online
The Birth of the American Colonies Exhibit on Display at Karpeles Manuscript Museum
DULUTH, Minn — A new exhibit recently arrived at Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum near downtown Duluth. The collection is called “The Birth of the American Colonies” and features 19 documents and letters from European royalty dictating the charters or authority of the new world. Most of the...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Fiber Guild Celebrates 50 Years with Exhibition
DULUTH, Minn. — Opening Tuesday, January 24, “The Duluth Fiber Handcrafters Guild” exhibition at the Tweed Museum of Art. For fifty years, the Duluth Fiber Guild has been gathering in fellowship around an appreciation of textile arts, sharing traditions and exploring the creative limits of the medium.
FOX 21 Online
CHUM Recieves Donation from St. Luke’s Employees
DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM received a big donation Wednesday from St. Luke’s employees. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and other personal high gene products along with blankets and jackets were donated in bulk to the organization that serves those in the community experiencing homelessness. This is the second year CHUM...
FOX 21 Online
“Sip and Ski” At Hartley Nature Center
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you want to get your blood pumping, one way to do it is the new adult program at the Hartley Nature Center. It was almost a postcard scene outside Thursday morning. Cross-country skiers gathered to take advantage of Sip and Ski. It is offered the first and third Thursday of every month.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Chamber President Pleads Guilty To DWI
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Chamber President Matthew Baumgartner pleaded guilty to a DWI charge. According to court records, on Friday Baumgartner pleaded guilty to one Driving While Intoxicated charge, and prosecutors dropped a second charge. He was sentenced to a year in jail, and a fine of $2,000. However,...
FOX 21 Online
The DECC To Host Free ‘Big Movies’ In February
DULUTH, Minn. — If you like free and enjoy movies, the DECC is ready for you every Thursday in February for Big Movies @ The DECC. “This event features family movies on a big screen in Harbor Side Ballroom, a BYO -Blanket or Bean Bag affair,” said Lucie Amundsen, DECC communication director. Big Movies at the DECC is part of a new, ongoing series of no-cost/low-cost events inviting the community to come ‘Hang out at the DECC.’ Other such events have included the current Sunrise Coffee and the past Vinyl Happy Hour.”
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Realtor Tom Acton Talks Current State of Housing Market
DULUTH, Minn. — Some good news for those looking to buy or sell their homes, the red-hot housing market is starting to cool. However, high demand and limited selection still remains relevant. RE/MAX Realtor Tom “Action” Acton joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the current state...
FOX 21 Online
Northern Lights Elementary Students Hit the Slopes
DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Northern Lights Elementary in Superior had a chance to hit the slopes of Spirit Mountain Wednesday. The three-week program at a discounted rate is put on through the school’s snow club. 49 kids will learn the basics on how to ski or snowboard....
FOX 21 Online
Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance
DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
FOX 21 Online
20-Year Sentence For Duluth Man Who Stabbed Pregnant Girlfriend
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend more than a dozen times. The sentence against Anthony Holloway, 36, is the maximum allowed under state law for attempted second-degree intentional murder. The stabbing happened last March in an...
FOX 21 Online
Auto Mechanics Are Busy in the Winter
Duluth, Minn. — Vehicles and winter often times don’t get along. The waiting time to see your favorite mechanic may be longer than you might expect. One shop says they are scheduling service appointments 10 to 15 days out. Mike Archer, the owner of AutoMedics in Duluth says,...
FOX 21 Online
After Wake Up Call in Last Meeting, UMD Women’s Hockey Heads to St. Thomas for 2nd Go-Around
DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldog women’s squad is riding high after their dominating sweep of Bemidji State. They’ll take their 7 game unbeaten streak to St. Paul this weekend to square off with the Tommies of St. Thomas. The Bulldogs have yet to drop a game to the Tommies...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Managing Finances in the New Year with JNBA
DULUTH, Minn. — Nick Scheibel with JNBA Financial Advisors joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about budget planning in the New Year. For more resources on finance management, click here to visit JNBA’s website.
FOX 21 Online
Spicer Set for Homecoming as UMD Men’s Hockey Travels to North Dakota
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is eager to get back on the ice after being swept last weekend in Omaha. The Bulldogs hope to change their fortunes on the road as they head to the Ralph to take on North Dakota. Both teams are in similar spots...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth East Boys Hockey Keeps Rolling with Win Over C-E-C
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team picked up their tenth win on the season, with a dominating 8-1 win over Cloquet Esko Carlton, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, Thursday night. The Lumberjacks would score early in the first period. While, the Greyhounds posted goals in each period, but...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Stays at #6 in USCHO Poll, MacLeod Named WCHA Rookie of the Week
DULUTH, Minn.- After a dominating weekend sweep of Bemidji State, the UMD women’s hockey team sees no movement in the latest USCHO poll as they remain at number six. The Bulldogs would outscore the Beavers 13 to 1 on offense. Then to top it off on the defensive side,...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football Hires Luke Olson as New Defensive Backs Coach
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team has a new assistant coach. And he comes from a divisional foe. The Bulldogs today announced the hiring of Luke Olson as their defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Olson spent the last three seasons at the University of Sioux Falls, coaching up the...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Esko Girls Grab 7th Victory of Season in Contest Against Pine City
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team improved to 7-5 on the year on Wednesday, defeating Pine City 70 to 61. The Eskomos (7-5) will next play Moose Lake-Willow River on Thursday.
