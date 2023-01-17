ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist

By KTVZ news sources
 4 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A puppy who survived but was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend on Saturday underwent leg surgery Monday at a Bend emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations.

Dill – short for Diligence – was brought to Bend Animal Emergency and Specialty Center by good Samaritans after Saturday’s crash, certified vet tech Brittany Landucci said. The 2-month-old border collie mix suffered several traumatic injuries, including a broken left femur, possible dislocated hip and small fracture of the nasal bone, Landucci the facility said in a Facebook post .

Dill was surrendered by his owner, according to the clinic, and is now in their care and ownership. Landucci said several people have called to donate to the dog’s medical care, in hopes they could repair his broken leg.

Orthopedic surgery on Dill’s fractured leg was under way Monday, “thanks to all the donations we received” after word spread on social media, the clinic said.

Those interested in donating to Dill’s care were asked to call (541) 385-9110, extension 3.

“It truly takes a village,” the posting said, “and we are so grateful to our community members near and far who have helped provide Dill with the funds for his medical care.”

OREGON STATE
