Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
Man dead after semi-truck crash in Barbour Co., ALEA
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Georgia man is dead after two semi-trucks crashed in Barbour County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Georgia, was critically injured after the 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer he was driving hit the rear of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was driven by Milton David Caldwell, 44, of Union Springs.
One dead in Barbour County wreck
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A southwest Georgia man was identified as the fatal victim in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday in Barbour County. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 3:40 a.m. on January 18, a 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer crashed into the rear-end of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a teenager shot in the head in Phenix City now has mounting medical bills as the 16-year-old remains in critical condition. Christy Moore was accidentally shot at a Phenix City park in early January. A “Spirit Night” of fundraising will be held in...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Homeowners speak out after car hits Alabama home following police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shamari Green and Myra Edwards were in their home getting ready to go to bed Sunday night until a car crashed into their home. Officers said they were chasing a speeding car in the area of Summerville and Wagner Street. They attempted to pull over the driver. According to police, the […]
Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
Americus police investigate three shootings in 24 hours
Americus Police sent a follow-up press release stating Fresh Start Academy was not placed on lockdown due to a student’s behavior — the school was on soft lockdown before the student incident due to a reported shooting near the school. AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: New traffic signal in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new traffic signal is now operating in Dothan. On Wednesday, January 18, a traffic signal located at the intersection of AL Hwy 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard will be in operation. Message boards have been placed to help alert motorists ahead of the new signal.
CPD: Stolen Phenix City vehicle recovered, two firearms and arrests two juveniles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10:13 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s (CPD) Patrol Unit received an alert that a possibly stolen vehicle from Phenix City, Alabama, resided in Columbus. Columbus Police Patrol Officers located the vehicle on Cross Tie Court and searched for suspects. According to CPD, an officer discovered two juvenile suspects […]
3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three separate shootings that have happened in the past 24 hours are under investigation, according to the Americus Police Department (APD). The first shooting happened Wednesday morning, shortly before noon. Police responded to Cherokee Street about shots being fired. A woman was found shot in the...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
Columbus, Ga — COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 15, the Columbus Police Department received a hit and run report at the Walmart on Victory Drive. The suspects vehicle hit another car, causing damage. The suspect was driving a 2010-2014 white Chevrolet Suburban with an unknown tag. If you...
Dothan man arrested after firing gun in city limits, resisting arrest, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun in city limits and ran from officers. According to Lieutenant Ronald Hall with DPD, officers were called to Sixth Avenue after Jeremiah Terrell Brooks was seen firing a weapon into the air.
Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery
Columbus, Ga — COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels.
CPD arrest Columbus man after firing shots at local property owners on Ramsey Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, at 4:04 p.m., Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Ramsey Road in response to a report of shots being fired in the area. According to the Columbus Police Department, two victims reported that an unknown male with a firearm was on their property. When the […]
