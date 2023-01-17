Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YMCA says staff 'followed procedure' after same-sex couple calls report to CPS discrimination
STANWOOD, Wash. — A same-sex couple in Stanwood is accusing their YMCA of discrimination after what they call a “false report” to Child Protective Services about possible child abuse. Representatives from the YMCA responded, saying they never accused anyone of abuse and their workers are mandatory reporters.
KING-5
Eagle watching season lures hikers to Skagit County
ROCKPORT, Wash. — On a wintry weekend morning, the air thick with fog and anticipation, a couple dozen hardy souls begin a two mile hike along the Skagit River. They're hoping to see bald eagles, and guides with the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center are going to make sure they're not disappointed.
KING-5
Tacoma community groups call for more action after teen shootings
TACOMA, Wash. — Candace Wesley and James Watson of Tacoma Ceasefire say keeping up with Tacoma’s increasing homicide rate can be frustrating. “It seems like this is happening week after week, and we’re hearing, especially in this Eastside community, where they’re hearing gunshots every night,” said co-founder James Watson.
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
KING-5
Dreams are revealed at the Wishing Tree in Seattle
SEATTLE — A quiet street corner in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood actually has a lot to say. On the corner of East Galer and 21st Avenue East, thousands of people have written their desires on small pieces of paper and hung them on a Wishing Tree. "There are...
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
Lynnwood mayor ‘appalled’ at lack of transparency around new opioid clinic
Lynnwood’s mayor expressed outrage over the way the location of a proposed methadone clinic was revealed. Mayor Christine Frizzell told Tuesday night’s city council meeting she had no prior knowledge the site for the facility would be around the corner from a Boys & Girls Club. Protesters gathered...
KING-5
New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
KING-5
Garden feeling a bit too moody? These plants can give it a golden glow
SEATTLE — Nothing cheers up the winter garden like evergreen plants with golden foliage. Golden-yellow leafed plants brighten the landscape imbuing spaces with a radiant luminosity and a splash of instant color. Golden foliage adds depth and contrast while meshing companionably with other colors. Cure the winter blues by adding a golden touch of sunshine with plants that add a golden glow.
KING-5
Amid huge success in the opera world, Lakewood native J'nai Bridges set to perform at home
TACOMA, Wash. — Her voice has captured the attention of the world and now J'nai Bridges is set to perform her first concert in Washington state at the Seattle Opera. "I feel like it's my homecoming," Bridges said. "Everything I've been doing for the past 20 years; I'm coming home to say thank you."
KING-5
Seattle's South Park community braces for next king tide
SEATTLE — It's only days away from the third and final king tide of the season. A king tide refers to the highest tide of the year and occurs monthly from November through January. Seattle Public Utilities has spent weeks stacking sandbags, more than three feet high in some...
KING-5
This robot barista can make you the perfect latte in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — When you step inside Artly Coffee near Pike Place Market, you’re greeted by a friendly voice. "Hi, I am Jarvis,” it says. “It is my pleasure to serve you today." Just don't expect eye contact. Artly is Seattle's first artificial intelligence coffee bar, where...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Council adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 18, 2023—The Snohomish County Council unanimously approves resolution 2023-0072 adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism today, January 18, at its General Legislative Session. John Michael Graves, with StandWithUs, an international educational organization, spoke in favor of the resolution, sharing a time...
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
KING-5
Vintage inspired ski suits from Seattle company
SEATTLE — Tara Clark pulls vintage ski suits off a rack of them in her home. "So this is how it all started, this was the very first suit, first came Michael,” she said, showing off a silvery onesie. Then she pulled out an 80s color blocked one...
KATU.com
1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo
POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
q13fox.com
Pierce County accidentally shares sensitive voter information for hundreds of thousands
TACOMA, Wash. - A mistake at the Pierce County Auditor's Office last December led to the accidental release of thousands of voters' personal information. According to the auditor's office, they received a request for public voter registration data from a "local person"—items like voter names, addresses and birthdays—which the office notes is public information safe to release. A staff member with the auditor's office mistakenly released the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
This Is The Most Snow Washington's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
