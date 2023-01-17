ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish, WA

KING-5

Eagle watching season lures hikers to Skagit County

ROCKPORT, Wash. — On a wintry weekend morning, the air thick with fog and anticipation, a couple dozen hardy souls begin a two mile hike along the Skagit River. They're hoping to see bald eagles, and guides with the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center are going to make sure they're not disappointed.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Tacoma community groups call for more action after teen shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — Candace Wesley and James Watson of Tacoma Ceasefire say keeping up with Tacoma’s increasing homicide rate can be frustrating. “It seems like this is happening week after week, and we’re hearing, especially in this Eastside community, where they’re hearing gunshots every night,” said co-founder James Watson.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Dreams are revealed at the Wishing Tree in Seattle

SEATTLE — A quiet street corner in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood actually has a lot to say. On the corner of East Galer and 21st Avenue East, thousands of people have written their desires on small pieces of paper and hung them on a Wishing Tree. "There are...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING-5

Garden feeling a bit too moody? These plants can give it a golden glow

SEATTLE — Nothing cheers up the winter garden like evergreen plants with golden foliage. Golden-yellow leafed plants brighten the landscape imbuing spaces with a radiant luminosity and a splash of instant color. Golden foliage adds depth and contrast while meshing companionably with other colors. Cure the winter blues by adding a golden touch of sunshine with plants that add a golden glow.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seattle's South Park community braces for next king tide

SEATTLE — It's only days away from the third and final king tide of the season. A king tide refers to the highest tide of the year and occurs monthly from November through January. Seattle Public Utilities has spent weeks stacking sandbags, more than three feet high in some...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Council adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 18, 2023—The Snohomish County Council unanimously approves resolution 2023-0072 adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism today, January 18, at its General Legislative Session. John Michael Graves, with StandWithUs, an international educational organization, spoke in favor of the resolution, sharing a time...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Vintage inspired ski suits from Seattle company

SEATTLE — Tara Clark pulls vintage ski suits off a rack of them in her home. "So this is how it all started, this was the very first suit, first came Michael,” she said, showing off a silvery onesie. Then she pulled out an 80s color blocked one...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
POULSBO, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County accidentally shares sensitive voter information for hundreds of thousands

TACOMA, Wash. - A mistake at the Pierce County Auditor's Office last December led to the accidental release of thousands of voters' personal information. According to the auditor's office, they received a request for public voter registration data from a "local person"—items like voter names, addresses and birthdays—which the office notes is public information safe to release. A staff member with the auditor's office mistakenly released the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

