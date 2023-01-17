Johnson City community members gather to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — People from across Johnson City gathered at Carver Recreation Center to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Program and Walk.

The event involved guest speakers who spoke about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“The significance of this was bringing everybody together in our community whether you are White, Black, Asian, Hispanic, it doesn’t matter and we all walk,” said T.R Dunn, director and founder of the 4thirteen youth group.

Participants walked from Carver starting on Jackson Avenue, back to Carver, and ending on West Market Street. During the walk, people would take a moment to say prayers in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

This event takes place every year at Carver Recreation Center and organizers hope to have more people join in the future.

