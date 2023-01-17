Read full article on original website
Springfield counselor David Ciampi announces campaign for mayor
SPRINGFIELD — Vowing to bring a month-long carnival to the city should he be elected, David F. Ciampi, a counselor and psychotherapist, said he is seeking to become Springfield’s next mayor. “As mayor, I will ensure a proclamation declaring Springfield the North American Gateway City for Rio de...
Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
Westfield Police ‘no-shave’ fundraiser nets over $7K for fallen officers’ families
WESTFIELD — Westfield Police raised at least $7,000 through their “No-Shave November” fundraiser last year, after extending it to include all of the month of December. The money was donated to the families of two police officers that were killed in Connecticut last year. Officers in the...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing
SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
Southwick Master Plan schedules more focus groups as Phase 2 nears
SOUTHWICK — As the Master Plan development process moves towards its next phase, Southwick’s Master Plan Advisory Committee is continuing to schedule focus group sessions to hash out specific needs and desires for different parts of Southwick’s infrastructure. The Select Board’s Jan. 23 agenda includes an item...
What to expect at Red Sox Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield/MassMutual Center
It’s been three years since the Red Sox hosted a live Winter Weekend, as the two-day fan event was a casualty of COVID-19. But it’s back this weekend in Springfield at the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield on Friday and Saturday as the team will be hosting a series of fan panels and events that will include quite a few current and former players.
First Student says erratic school bus arrivals in Springfield due to drivers calling out sick
SPRINGFIELD — Buses arriving too early, too late and sometimes not at all are just some of the issues parents have reported to Springfield School Committee members. School Committee Vice President LaTonia Monroe Naylor, along with committee members Denise Hurst and Joesiah I. Gonzalez, said they have received busing complaints from families in recent weeks frustrated by the lack of communication from the First Student busing company.
Southwick preservation panel approves funds for spray park at Whalley Park
SOUTHWICK — The town’s Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve $269,000 in preservation funds for a spray park to be installed into Whalley Park. Robert Levesque of site surveyor R. Levesque Associates brought the proposal forward to the CPC, where he touted how the planned...
Who are the Lahovich Award winners? Look back at 76 years of top boys basketball players in Western Mass.
MassLive presented the 2021-2022 John “Honey” Lahovich Award Wednesday night to Holyoke’s Jael Cabrera during halftime of a Purple Knights game against Amherst. Cabrera was selected for the award due to his outstanding performance as a senior on the 2021-2022 boys basketball team. He now joins the elite list of Lahovich Award winners.
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $525,000
Brian Onyechefule and Lindsay Onyechefule bought the property at 3 Hazel Street, Worcester, from Allan G Waigera and Jane Gichuki on Dec. 28, 2022, for $525,000 which represents a price per square foot of $248. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 8,000-square-foot lot.
West Springfield Planning Board recommends zone change for proposed upscale apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFILD — An effort to change the zoning for a 17.6 acre West Springfield property that is being considered for an apartment complex is in the hands of West Springfield Town Council after the Planning Board unanimously recommended the move at its meeting last week. The Pyramid Company...
Byron Salgado-Melendez charged in connection with Jorge Meeswee Calderon death
A Springfield man was arraigned on charges in connection with the fatal January hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old bicyclist in Holyoke. In Holyoke District Court Wednesday, Byron Salgado-Melendez, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the hit-and-run that killed Jorge Meeswee Calderon, of Lawrence. Salgado-Melendez faces two...
In-person sports betting to launch at Mass. casinos 10 a.m. on Jan. 31
Casinos in Massachusetts will officially be able to accept in-person bets on sporting events starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after regulators approved a start time during a meeting Friday morning. There are fewer than two weeks left before in-person betting goes live, and regulators said they are...
Developer proposes 375 apartments at former site of Smokestack BBQ in Worcester’s Canal District
The third phase of the redevelopment of the former Table Talk Pies property in Worcester’s Canal District will include approximately 375 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage, according to plans filed with the city’s Planning Board. Quarterra Multifamily Communities, a North Carolina-based...
Holyoke City Council delays accepting federal grant for police
The council held off accepting a $37,248 no-match Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. Councilor at-large Kevin A. Jourdain said the Finance Committee recommended approving the grant contingent that a police department representative outline how the grant dollars would be spent. But no one from the Holyoke Police Department was available for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Vintage clothing store Concrete Collection opens in Worcester’s Midtown Mall
A new vintage clothing store is officially open in Worcester’s Midtown Mall. Concrete Collection held a grand opening celebration on Monday in the new store, which offers secondhand and vintage clothing and accessories. Owner William Daughtry said he has been feeling a “rollercoaster of emotions” ever since.
Ziggy Bombs opening second steak-and-cheese restaurant in Leicester
Less than two months after Ziggy Bombs opened its first restaurant in downtown Worcester, owner Mike Devish is already planning his second. The popular steak-and-cheese restaurant, which started as a pop-up and later a food truck, will open at 1072 Main St., Leicester this spring, Devish announced Wednesday. “We can’t...
Three high-rise apartment buildings proposed in downtown Worcester
Three proposals recently submitted to the Worcester Planning Board would add more than 400 apartments as well as restaurants, a grocery store and other commercial space to the city’s downtown. Two of the proposed buildings, at 5 Salem Square and 3 Eaton Place, would stand seven stories. Both are...
