Amherst, MA

Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing

SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
First Student says erratic school bus arrivals in Springfield due to drivers calling out sick

SPRINGFIELD — Buses arriving too early, too late and sometimes not at all are just some of the issues parents have reported to Springfield School Committee members. School Committee Vice President LaTonia Monroe Naylor, along with committee members Denise Hurst and Joesiah I. Gonzalez, said they have received busing complaints from families in recent weeks frustrated by the lack of communication from the First Student busing company.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $525,000

Brian Onyechefule and Lindsay Onyechefule bought the property at 3 Hazel Street, Worcester, from Allan G Waigera and Jane Gichuki on Dec. 28, 2022, for $525,000 which represents a price per square foot of $248. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 8,000-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Holyoke City Council delays accepting federal grant for police

The council held off accepting a $37,248 no-match Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. Councilor at-large Kevin A. Jourdain said the Finance Committee recommended approving the grant contingent that a police department representative outline how the grant dollars would be spent. But no one from the Holyoke Police Department was available for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
HOLYOKE, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

