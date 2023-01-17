Read full article on original website
sauconsource.com
Family, Friends Seek Help Finding Missing Man with Local Ties
A former Hellertown resident who disappeared from his home in Allentown shortly after Christmas has family members and friends worried, and they’re asking for assistance in locating him. Forty-year-old Adam Zimpfer was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, said his sister, Heather Zimpfer-Machemer. She described him as being...
Man threatens mass shooting at LANTA Bethlehem stop, cops say
A Carbon County man is being held without bail in Northampton County Prison, accused of threatening a mass shooting at LANTA bus stops. The 39-year-old from Weissport allegedly sent the threats to LANTA via Facebook Messenger and in a comment on the transportation authority’s Carbon Transit Facebook page, Bethlehem police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
I-78 West reopens after fiery crash with truck and school bus in Lehigh County (PHOTOS)
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49 A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
Vacant Easton nursing home eyed for potential affordable housing site
The Easton Housing Authority’s executive director has his eye on a vacant Easton nursing home as a possible site for affordable housing. Authority Executive Director Tyler Martin said preliminary discussions are underway between city organizations and the owners of The Easton Home. The nursing facility at 1022 Northampton St. in Easton’s West Ward closed in November.
Crews beat back fire at vacant home near Slatington, authorities say
UPDATE: Water main break during fire means boil water advisory in Slatington. Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire just outside Slatington Borough. The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at 2539 Welshtown Rd. in Washington Township, Lehigh County. Pennsylvania State Police told lehighvallyelive.com the house was...
WGAL
Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
Pa. woman accused of killing parents, living with their dismembered bodies
A Montgomery County woman found at home with her parents’ dismembered bodies was charged Wednesday with killing them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Police found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman in a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road...
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Wind Creek casino, police say
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant
An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
21-year-old Bucks County man fighting for his life in Ireland
At one point, the family said a doctor in Ireland said Matthew Small was classified as "the sickest person in all of Ireland" and that they "had never seen anything like this before."
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say
An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
Bucks Dad Who OD'd While Watching Toddler Sentenced
The Bucks County father who overdosed while watching his 2-year-old daughter will spend years in state prison, authorities say. Justin Kearns, 36, of Warminster, was sentenced to three-and-a-half to seven years at a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement. Kearns was previously convicted at trial in October for felony child endangerment.
WGAL
Montgomery County woman who disappeared two weeks ago found dead
ROYERSFORD, Pa. — A Montgomery County woman missing for two weeks was found dead Wednesday, according to police. Police said Jennifer Brown, 43, was partially buried behind a warehouse in Royersford. The body was discovered by a bystander, investigators said. The coroner's office said the cause and manner of...
Assault reported on Lehigh student was not racially motivated, probe finds
An assault reported last fall near Lehigh University was not racially motivated as originally feared, school officials said Thursday. “As a result of the investigation, the incident was determined not to be a racially motivated assault,” Lehigh President Joseph Helble said in an update to the campus community. “However, there was a physical altercation in which racist language was directed at the student who reported the incident to the police.
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
16-year-old boy linked to armed bank robbery found dead, state police say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A teen boy suspected of an armed Berks County bank robbery died by suicide Wednesday as troopers arrived at his home...
1 injured after car crashes through front doors of IHOP in Berks County
The driver of a blue Volkswagen went right through the front doors.
