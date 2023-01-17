An assault reported last fall near Lehigh University was not racially motivated as originally feared, school officials said Thursday. “As a result of the investigation, the incident was determined not to be a racially motivated assault,” Lehigh President Joseph Helble said in an update to the campus community. “However, there was a physical altercation in which racist language was directed at the student who reported the incident to the police.

