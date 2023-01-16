Inaugural fourth-grade class at Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy of New Jersey reaches academic milestones

ASBURY PARK, NJ —In just four months, exciting academic milestones have been accomplished by Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy of New Jersey’s inaugural fourth grade class that started in September, announced Asbury Park’s Mercy Center.

“The majority of the fourth grade students who came to us in the fall could not subtract four and five digit numbers. Ninety percent of them also did not know multiplication. Now we’re learning division, and I could not be prouder of them,” said Tom Bugliaro, the fourth grade teacher at Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy of New Jersey on Springwood Avenue in Asbury Park.

The new class brings enrollment at the school for underserved girls in the greater Asbury Park area to 57 students in grades fourth to eighth.

“It’s something I’ve been pushing for years. I think the younger we get them, the more we’re able to help them. It gives us more time with them,” added Bugliaro, who has taught at the school for 16 years and is known as “Mr. B” to his students.

One of the academy’s new fourth grade students, 9-year-old Anarri Howard, said she is proud of her success, too.

“I didn’t know my multiplication, and now I know my multiplication. Now I can help my classmates, and it makes me happy. At my other school, we didn’t do social studies, and now we’re learning about the seven continents,” said Anarri.

When asked what she likes the most about Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy compared to her old school, Anarri said, “There’s no drama here. There was too much arguing with students at my other school, girls here get along. The boys there were always fighting and arguing. It helps me to concentrate when there’s no arguing. I couldn’t concentrate, and now I can.”

Other new initiatives and programs at Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy for girls include block scheduling, which allows teachers to have 80 minutes straight to work with students to help them achieve their academic goals, and genius hour, which is a self-directed learning program where girls in grades sixth through eighth explore and research a topic of their choice and then present their research using Power Point, videos and models.

During the first marking period, students designed fashion lines and sewed their creations, researched the oldest dog breeds and created a photography exhibit.

The academy offers a voluntary after-school program that is coordinated with STEAMpark.

The program provides a safe and engaging place for students to do homework, exercise, learn coding, explore art and work on STEM projects.

STEAMpark provides everything for the program, including dinner each day.

Also offered are hip-hop dance classes as an addition to the academy’s dance program through Princeton Ballet.

The academy has also continued its music program with Lakehouse Music Academy.

Another addition to the academy is a new school bus which now allows students to have experiences including seining, archery, geocaching and rod and reel fishing in the ocean.

“I smile when I think about where our school will help take these girls,” added Bugliaro, who taught fifth and sixth grade to Dayra Mejia-Reyes.

Dayra is currently attending Yale University and graduated from Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy of New Jersey in 2018.

Dayra credits Mercy Center with instilling the “work ethic” that has allowed her to fulfill this dream.

“I am inspired by our students and teachers each and every day. Their dedication and passion to learn is apparent in everything they do, and I am incredibly pleased with the measurable results,” said Elena Malinconico, Principal.

Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy of New Jersey focuses on girls from surrounding communities from economically challenged families. It provides an education of excellence, life skills, and the necessary tools to become confident, self-sufficient, and successful in competitive high schools. In fact, 100% of the academy’s students graduate from high school.

To learn more about Mercy Center’s Sisters Academy of New Jersey or all the programs offered at Mercy Center, visit www.mercycenternj.org.







