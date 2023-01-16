ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane

By Maureen Berzok
 4 days ago

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and leasing in late 2023.

Legacy Place will feature 520 luxury apartments and townhomes. “Legacy Place has been designed as a pedestrian-centric, town center-style development,” said Scott Loventhal of Garden Communities. “Its product mix – including one-, two- and three-bedroom residences – benefits every demographic, from young professionals and families to empty-nesters.”

Two urban-style apartment buildings with garage parking and 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will front on Tices Lane. More suburban-style apartments and townhomes will be located toward the rear of the 25-acre site. Legacy Place will be developed in three phases according to the developer's website.

A 5,000-square-foot clubhouse at Legacy Place will house the community’s on-site leasing and management office. It also will feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, community rooms and a co-working space. A resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and grilling stations are among the community’s outdoor amenities. The grounds will include walking paths, plenty of open space, a dog park and several small parks for residents to enjoy.

"Legacy Place is a traffic-friendly, more accessible residential and commercial development," said Robert Zuckerman, East Brunswick's Economic Development Officer in an interview with TAPinto East Brunswick. As part of the project’s development, Garden Communities is making significant improvements to the roadway network around Legacy Place. This includes relocating a municipal road to provide more vehicle capacity and building a new traffic signal that will help to alleviate existing traffic.

A shuttle will carry residents to the East Brunswick bus station on Old Bridge Turnpike. The East Brunswick municipal hockey rink, to be located at the rear of the property closest to Hart's Lane, will be constructed during the third phase.

Sandra Buchan
4d ago

I really hope that the East Brunswick Mayor Cohen repairs the roads in East Brunswick that are in absolutely horrible condition! East Brunswick roads resemble a third world country!

