Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Team Defeats JP Stevens-Metuchen Coop

WOODBRIDGE, NJ - Two Greater Middlesex Conference cooperative teams faced off on MLK Day at the Club at Woodbridge. The Chargers-Bears-Rams took on JP Stevens-Metuchen High Schools Monday afternoon and CBR came away with the program's second victory. CBR defeated JP Stevens-Metuchen 11-1. Eryk Miastkowski picked up his second win in goal for CBR. Caroline Citro and Hailey Connelly scored their first career goals for CBR.

Sonny Lawson had two goals and two assists for CBR. John Whyte had a hat trick and two assists. Tanner Stein netted two goals and had an assist. Michael Rodrigues had a goal and an assist in the victory. Rodrigues scored on the power play for CBR. Oscar Paradysz also had a goal for the East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School coop. Corey Miller, Sean Aronson and Ryan Fitzgerald all had assists in the game. Aronson's assist was his first career point for CBR. Brendan Abbatemarco scored for JP Stevens-Metuchen on a pass from Param Praikh. Andrew Martin took the loss in goal for JP Stevens-Metuchen.

Monday's victory improves CBR's overall season record to 2-5. CBR returns to the ice on Friday to play Marlboro-Holmdel High School coop at the Howell Ice Rink. Marlboro-Holmdel has an overall season record of 2-11. The puck drops at 6:45 p.m.











