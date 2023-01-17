ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Team Defeats JP Stevens-Metuchen Coop

By Dawn Miller
 4 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, NJ - Two Greater Middlesex Conference cooperative teams faced off on MLK Day at the Club at Woodbridge. The Chargers-Bears-Rams took on JP Stevens-Metuchen High Schools Monday afternoon and CBR came away with the program's second victory. CBR defeated JP Stevens-Metuchen 11-1. Eryk Miastkowski picked up his second win in goal for CBR. Caroline Citro and Hailey Connelly scored their first career goals for CBR.

Sonny Lawson had two goals and two assists for CBR. John Whyte had a hat trick and two assists. Tanner Stein netted two goals and had an assist. Michael Rodrigues had a goal and an assist in the victory. Rodrigues scored on the power play for CBR. Oscar Paradysz also had a goal for the East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School coop. Corey Miller, Sean Aronson and Ryan Fitzgerald all had assists in the game. Aronson's assist was his first career point for CBR. Brendan Abbatemarco scored for JP Stevens-Metuchen on a pass from Param Praikh. Andrew Martin took the loss in goal for JP Stevens-Metuchen.

Monday's victory improves CBR's overall season record to 2-5. CBR returns to the ice on Friday to play Marlboro-Holmdel High School coop at the Howell Ice Rink. Marlboro-Holmdel has an overall season record of 2-11. The puck drops at 6:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Woodbridge Drubs Sayreville, 59-35

SAYREVILLE, NJ — The Woodbridge girls basketball team erased an early deficit with a big second quarter on its way to a 59-35 victory over Sayreville on Thursday night. Junior Aviva Palms scored 16 points for the Barrons (7-7), who outscored the Bombers, 20-3, in the second period to surge back from a 14-10 deficit after eight minutes. Freshman Angel Smith connected for 11 points for Woodbridge and senior Amaya Green finished with 10 points in the victory. Sayreville (0-15) was led by senior Ashley Ament, with 11 points and 14 rebounds, and senior Janai Negroni, with nine assists, five points and five rebounds.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Swimming; Both Colonial Teams sunk Morristown Beard on Thursday

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown boys and girls swim teams defeated Morristown Beard on Thursday.  The boys (4-3) won its fourth straight and defeated Morristown-Beard, 105-58 Jack MacMillan was a winner in the 100 back and 200 IM. Other winners included the 200 MR team, Lincoln Stuek in the 200 free, Andrew Kosiak in the 100 free, Own Barone in the 500 free, Ben Goroway in the 100 breast and the 400 FR and 200 FR teams. The girls swimming team (6-1) defeated Morristown-Beard, 124-36.  Winners included the 400 FR team, Emma Collins in the 100 breast, Orianna Jaimes-Drayer in the 100 back, the 200 FR team, Min Si Yang in the 500 free, Keira Riley in the 100 free, Virginia Carlin in the 100 fly, Lilia Ushiki in the 200 free and the 200 MR team. The Colonials will be back in the pool Saturday morning.    Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Morristown Tops Morris Knolls; 40-20

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball (7-6) defeated Morris Knolls, 40-20, on Thursday night. In the Colonials’ fourth victory over the last five games. Anna Rivetti scored 16 points and Maya Summerville had a strong all-around performance of 15 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals, five blocks and three assists. The Colonials will host North Star Academy today, Friday January 20. Game time is 7pm   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball; Madison Edged Mountain Lakes 51-49

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ - Madison boys basketball (8-5) won its third in a row and edged Mountain Lakes, 51-49, Thursday. Jackson Maloney led the Dodgers with 15 points. Zach Taddeo added 8 points while Gavin Randall and Evan Colao each added 7. Colin Melvin got on the board, scoring 6 points. Tommy Bland added 4our points and Jack Eckhard and Will Boyer each added a basket. Joe Sluck led Mountain Lakes with 14 points. The Dodgers will be back on the court Saturday when they host Jonathan Dayton at 1pm.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

North Plainfield Girls Basketball Comes Back to Bounce Edison, 55-51

EDISON, NJ — Nyla Felton scored 22 points and Kaelyn Hester added 14 points to lead North Plainfield over Edison, 55-51.   Down eight points, the Canucks outscored Edison 19-7 in the fourth quarter for the win. 13 of Felton’s 22 points came from free throws. Layla Gutierrez added eight points and seven assists for North Plainfield.   Ghelsey Go scored 23 points and Keisha Ortiz added 20 points for Edison (13-2).   North Plainfield next hosts Sayreville on Saturday.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

McCoy and Thornton Power Barnegat to 54-39 Victory over Brick

BARNEGAT - Emma Thornton’s scored 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton scored 10 points to lead Brick (2-10.      2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Riley Nausedas 3 0 1 2 7 0 0 0 0 Kendall Sorrentino 1 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 Kiley Groschel 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Madalynn Dougherty 1 1 3 3 8 0 0 0 0 Nicole Kuhl 1 0 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 Olivia Hermance 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 CiCi Weatherspool 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Rian Stainton 3 0 4 6 10 0 0 0 0 Totals: 11 2 11 14 39 0 0 0 0    Barnegat   2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 Sydney Collins 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 0 0 Olivia Carll 0 1 0 0 3 2 3 1 0 Morgan Dobbin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Emma Thornton 7 0 2 4 16 16 4 4 3 Cara McCoy 3 6 0 1 24 7 3 1 2 Madysen Plescho 2 1 0 0 7 2 0 0 1 Rachel Bonhard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elizabeth Medina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestler Dante Gioia is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- With a couple of top-five finishes in tournaments already, and an imposing record so far this winter, Dante Gioia is a big reason that the Gov. Livingston wrestling team has a 9-2 record in dual matches. The senior is 14-3 this season, and all three of his losses have been against state qualifiers. Gioia usually wrestles at 150 pounds, but on those occasions when he has stepped up to 157 pounds, he's excelled there, too, pinning three opponents in the 157-pound category in addition to his established success at 150. "Dante is one of the hardest workers in the...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Ghosts Defeat Hackensack Comets at the "Graveyard" 86-50

PATERSON, NJ - The now 16th ranked Eastside High School Ghosts took on their Big North conference rivals the Hackensack High School Comets on Thursday at the “Graveyard”. The first half of the game was close with the Ghosts outscoring the comets 36-27 in the first half. Eastside would go on to win the second half of the game, besting their opponent 16-6 in the 3rd quarter and 34-17 in the fourth. The final score saw the Ghosts best the Comets 86-50.  Senior guard Bryce Stokes dropped a season high 34 points for the Ghosts while adding nine rebounds, five assists, five steals and one...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Southern Seeks Redemption in their Home Gym – And Gets It.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg High School won just four bouts as the Stateliners wrestling team dropped their first dual meet of the season, 42-12, to host Southern Regional on Thursday night in a battle of undefeated teams. If you watched from home, you were probably saying to yourself after 4 bouts, “This feels like Warren Hills last year”. Phillipsburg beat the Rams, 27-25, in last season’s NJSIAA Group 5 semifinals before beating Howell, 51-6, for the Group 5 championship. The Stateliners fell behind in last season’s match but there was no comeback this time as P’burg’s 126-pounder Kyle Beenders, with a 10-7 decision,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Lady Liners Outscore Montgomery Cougars 48-31

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Junior guard Amanda Rapel scored a season-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as Phillipsburg High School defeated host Montgomery, 48-31, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division girls’ basketball game on Thursday night.   The Stateliners outscored the Cougars 34-16 in the first half on the way to their eighth win in 12 games under returning coach Nicole Fulmer. Senior forward Monet Gonda added 10 points and Jaileen Soto and Brooke Leonard also made bonus shots as the ‘Liners tied their season-high with six 3-pointers.   The Stateliners are currently tied with Ridge for second place in the Raritan Division with 5-2...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Wrestling Celebrates Luke Stanich's 100th Win

ROXBURY, NJ – The Roxbury High School wrestling team this week celebrated the 100th career win by senior Luke Stanich. The victory took place during Wednesday’s match against West Morris Central when Stanich, wrestling at 132 pounds, pinned Vincent Caruso. The Gaels, now 6-5, lost 30-48 that day to the 7-4 Wolf Pack, which won the league title. Stanich has had a distinguished career at Roxbury with a record of 100. He started that career going 35-7 as a freshman in a season that culminated in a sixth-place finish at the state tournament. Stanich’s sophomore season was truncated by COVID-19, but he finished...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Squeaks by Hillside, 55-54

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills held on to edge Hillside on Friday, 55-54. John Jelly led all scorers with 20 points for the Warriors and Alec Graf added 14 points. Kareem Hogan and Charles Allen each sunk 12 points for Hillside. The Warriors were down 28-21 at the half but came back from the break and out-shot Hillside 18-13 in the third quarter. “We found a way,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. “Proud of our boys for fighting back and battling through four games in five days. Some really tough games next week that we are looking forward and excited for the opportunity.” Watchung Hills improves to 8-6 and next plays at Hillsborough on Tuesday.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Wrestlers Easily Defeat Phillipsburg 42-14

STAFFORD - The Southern Regional High School Wrestling team, ranked No. 5 in the NJ.com most recent poll, easily handled perennial power Phillipsburg 42-14. Phillipsburg is the 10th ranked squad in NJ.   113    Attila Vigilante (S) — Decision 8-2  Dawson McWilliams (P)   120   Scottie Sari (S) — Major Decision 14-1     Gavin Geleta (P)   126   Kyle Beenders (P) — Decision 10-7    David Ferrante (S)   132   Conor Collins (S) — Major Decision 14-4  Gavin Hawk (P)   138   Wyatt Stout (S) — Decision 5-4   Luke Geleta (P)   144   Hayden Hochstrasser (S) — Forfeit   150  Matt Henrich (S) — Technical Fall (23-8) 5:23   Patrick Day (P)   157   Nick Bennett (S) — Decision 5-2   Liam Packer (P)   165   Cole Velardi (S) — Major Decision 9-1   Hunter Cleaver (P)   175   Connor Hille (P) — Decision 7-5   Mitch Bivona (S)   190   Caleb Rivera (P) — Decision 4-2   Collin French (S)   215   Riley O'Boyle (S) — Pin 3:12  Logan Kries (P)   285   John Wargo (P) Decision 6-0 Anthony Evangelista (S)   106   Anthony Mason (S) — Major Decision 12-0  Massimo Gonzalez (P)      
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores Big on Youth Night over Ridge

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Junior forward Andrew Martin scored 17 points and sophomore guard Matthew Scerbo Jr. added 15 to lead Phillipsburg High School past Ridge, 61-54, on Thursday night in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys’ basketball game played on Thomas Fisher Court.   Ridge, which suffered just its third loss in 13 games this season, won the first meeting of the season between the teams, 60-45.   Junior guard Darius McNair, coming off a career-high 13-point game in addition to making a game-winning layup at the buzzer on Monday, chipped in with 11 points and junior forward Ameer Herran scored eight for the Stateliners, who improved to 8-6 overall on the season and 3-5 in the division.   Phillipsburg box score Andrew Martin 8 1-3 17, Matthew Scerbo Jr.5 3-5 15, Ameer Herran 3 0-2 8, Darius McNair 3 4-4 11, Jason Martinez 2 3-4 7, Allan Palos 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 11-18 61.   Ridge (10-3, 5-3) 14 9 16 15 -- 54 Phillipsburg (8-6, 3-5) 10 17 15 19 -- 61   3-pointers – Scerbo Jr. 2, McNair, Palos
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bordentown, Robbinsville Police Departments 'Wager' it All on Giants vs. Eagles Football Game

ROBBINSVILLE - BORDENTOWN, NJ -- The police officers from Robbinsville and Bordentown townships are putting it all on the field Saturday night to claim their own personal victory in a friendly wager on the NY Giants versus Philadelphia Eagles playoff game. The two neighboring police Departments have entered into a friendly wager over the much-anticipated match-up between the NY Giants who went 9-7-1 in the regular season and the Philadelphia Eagles who went 14-3 in their regular season. Robbinsville's Chief Mike Polaski told TAPinto that the wager came about after their Department proposed the deal on Facebook.  Robbinsville Township Police Department wrote to Bordentown Township Police "care to wager a pizza on the game? Losing team (Bordentown PD = Eagles and Rville PD = Giants) delivers pizza to the officers working next week for the Conference Championship Game! Let us know…" Bordentown quickly replied "That sounds like a great idea, count us in!!" The Department with the winning football team gets pizza provided courtesy of the losing team. Dinner will be served -- possibly with a side of crow -- to the officers who are working during next week's conference championship game.  Best of luck to both teams -- and departments! 
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Bowling Team Takes Second Place at Union County Tournament

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School (RHS) bowling team competed in the finals of the Union County Tournament on Thursday. The team had a great run, making it all the way to the final match, where it lost to #1 seed Westfield and took second place overall. On its way to the finals, the team upset #3 seed, and the #4 ranked team in the state, Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the quarterfinals, and then #2 seed Roselle Park in the semifinals. Rahway beat both teams in a best-of-five matchup, defeating both 3-2. Head Coach Darius Singletary said, "Every game leading up to the finals came down to the wire and our team made the clutch and necessary shots to get the win. We were the underdogs coming in and showed everyone what Rahway Strong is all about." The county tournament roster included Alexander Paz, Nasir Pate, Richard “RJ” Kluse, Shawn Mackay, and Marcelino Torres. Richard Kluse competes on Friday in the individual finals. The team next takes on Clark's Arthur L. Johnson on Monday, January 23, at 4 p.m. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOWLING: Phillipsburg Lady Liners Strike Twice as Repeating Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Champions

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Senior Allie Rumfield became just the second Phillipsburg High School bowler, male or female, to ever register a 700 series by rolling a 724 to lead the Stateliner girls to its second straight Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament title on Wednesday afternoon at Oakwood Lanes.   Rumfield rolled games of 226, 267 and 236 for the best series of the day among both boys and girls as the ‘Liners finished with a score of 2646. Shawn Lattner became the first Phillipsburg bowler to roll a 700 series last season with a 779.   “Allie bowled simply amazing today,” said Phillipsburg’s Jason Kish, the only...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Beats MKA, 45-22

MONTCLAIR, NJ -- Verona built a double-digit lead in the first half and went on to a 45-22 girls basketball victory over Montclair-Kimberley Academy on Tuesday. Emily Baumgard scored 15 points for Verona (9-3), which outscored MKA, 10-4, in the second quarter to open a 22-9 lead. Sabine Matta connected for 11 points and Cali Giacomazza chipped in with 10 points for the Hillbillies, who were 6-for-7 from the foul line. Monica Labib led MKA with 15 points.  
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Semioli Scores 17 Points in 2nd half, including 6 Free Throws in Final Minute for Chatham Girls Hoops in 69-68 win vs. Sparta

CHATHAM, NJ -- It was going to take a complete team effort for Chatham to break its five-game losing streak against state-ranked Sparta and that's exactly what it got in its 69-68 girls basketball win on Thursday night. Four starters scored in double figures for Chatham (9-7), led by Ella Kreuzer with 20 points, followed by Addison Barrett with 18, Mia Semioli with 17 and Riley Allen with 14. Ally Sweeney scored a career-high 45 points for Sparta (10-4). Ella Kreuzer and Mia Semioli talk about the win Sophomore guard Semioli scored all 17 of her points in the second half (see 2 of her points below) and sank 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute to hold off Sparta. Chatham plays a 1 p.m. game at Bridgewater-Raritan (1-13) on Saturday.
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Seeded No. 3 in Essex County Tournament

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ -- The Essex County Tournament gets underway Saturday with preliminary round games. There are 39 teams entered in this year's tournament, and Caldwell has received the third seed, the highest in school history. The Chiefs had a 13-0 going into Thursday night's game against Payne Tech. Last year, Caldwell reached the ECT Final Four for the first time in the program's history. Seton Hall Prep is the top seed, and Arts High School received the second seed. Montclair Immaculate is seeded fourth. The second preliminary round is scheduled for Monday, the third Jan. 26, and the first round Jan. 28. Caldwell will host a first-round game on Jan. 28.  West Essex High School (11-2) has a bye until the third preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 26, when the Knights will play at home. The championship game is scheduled for Essex County College on Saturday, Feb. 18.
CALDWELL, NJ
