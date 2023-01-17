ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Woman Struck by Postal Truck

By Kathy Cryan
UNION, NJ – An elderly woman was struck by a postal truck Monday morning on Tucker Avenue and is in critical condition as of publication time.

According to a Union official, a woman in her 80s, was struck as she passed into the path of the postal truck as it was backing up.  She was transferred to University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Union police are continuing their investigation. TAPinto Union will provide additional information when it becomes available.

