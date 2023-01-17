Union Woman Struck by Postal Truck

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A dachshund puppy stolen from a car on Route 22 was reunited with his human family 53 days after the theft, according to police.
Tucker was stolen from a car parked behind Bovella’s Pastry Shoppe on Nov. 23, police said. Two men had attempted to steal the vehicle and failing to do that took the puppy, along with the Springfield resident’s purse, which contained credit cards and cash, police said.
Officers canvassed the area for video, issued alerts for the suspects’ vehicle which had been reported stolen and put out alerts for the stolen family pet, police said in a news release. Authorities also advised the family to update Tucker’s microchip to reflect that he had been stolen, police said.
On Sunday, Jan. 15, Tucker was turned over to members of the Mountainside Rescue Squad During a training session, police said.
“Corporal James Urban took the animal to a local veterinary hospital to confirm if the dog was Tucker as he suspected,” police said. “Tucker was reunited with his family that same afternoon.”
Detectives are still investigating this matter and anyone with additional information is urged to call 908-232-8100, police said.
