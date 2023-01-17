Read full article on original website
Senator Kaine to run for third term in 2024
(WSET) — On Friday, Senator Tim Kaine announced his bid for re-election in 2024. “I am happy to announce that I will seek re-election in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia. I’ve been honored to serve people as a missionary, civil rights lawyer, and elected official at the local, state, and federal levels," Kaine said. "I love the Commonwealth and its citizens and want to keep being your Senator."
Virginia Senate subcommittee moves to 'pass by' abortion ban bills ahead of official vote
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia senate subcommittee has voted to recommend "passing by indefinitely" three abortion ban bills on the table. On Friday, the Senate Health Professional Subcommittee (of Senate Education and Health) heard the following bills. SB 1385- Proposes a 15-week abortion ban. SB 1483- Proposes a...
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Judge puts partial stop to assault-style weapons ban in Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) – A judge in downstate Effingham County on Friday issued a temporary restraining order, essentially a partial stop, on the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.They were seeking a restraining order to block enforcement of the ban.Judge Joshua Morrison's ruling only applies to plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County. Accuracy Firearms of Effingham was the lead plaintiff, along...
Wes Moore proposes historic spending hike to boost education, transportation needs
Gov. Wes Moore said he wanted to be bold and move fast and with his new budget, the state's new top leader is doing just that.
Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
