ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Senator Kaine to run for third term in 2024

(WSET) — On Friday, Senator Tim Kaine announced his bid for re-election in 2024. “I am happy to announce that I will seek re-election in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia. I’ve been honored to serve people as a missionary, civil rights lawyer, and elected official at the local, state, and federal levels," Kaine said. "I love the Commonwealth and its citizens and want to keep being your Senator."
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Judge puts partial stop to assault-style weapons ban in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – A judge in downstate Effingham County on Friday issued a temporary restraining order, essentially a partial stop, on the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.They were seeking a restraining order to block enforcement of the ban.Judge Joshua Morrison's ruling only applies to plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County. Accuracy Firearms of Effingham was the lead plaintiff, along...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSET

Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy