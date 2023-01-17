CHICAGO (CBS) – A judge in downstate Effingham County on Friday issued a temporary restraining order, essentially a partial stop, on the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.They were seeking a restraining order to block enforcement of the ban.Judge Joshua Morrison's ruling only applies to plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County. Accuracy Firearms of Effingham was the lead plaintiff, along...

