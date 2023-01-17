ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WPMI

MCPSS sweeps state science teaching awards

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The results are in: Mobile County Public School science teachers are among the best in the state!. The Alabama Science Teachers' Association gave out its four top teaching awards and educators in our area swept the category. Maegan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary was named Alabama...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Safety alert: Interstates are for cars not pedestrians

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's obvious reasons why you should think twice before walking on the highway. This year alone, NBC 15 has reported on a number of pedestrians struck, some killed. It's illegal to walk on the interstate. Unfortunately, people still do it. Sometimes they may have no...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away. It is with a heavy heart I share the news that our Chief of Police, Mike Reynolds, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack. Mike became the Tribe’s Chief of Police in...
CHICKASAW, AL
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

West Mobile committee in favor of annexation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile city leaders look to increase population through annexation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Mobile city leaders released details about annexation proposals that would put the city's population over 200,000. It's currently,187,000. In the last decade, the city's lost roughly 8,000 people or 4% of its population. "It's really important that we grow the city," said Chief...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says clerk, boyfriend stole money from business

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store clerk and her boyfriend each face criminal mischief and theft of property charges after police say they stole money from the woman’s place of employment. Mobile police officers responded to the RaceWay gas station at 3051 Government Blvd. shortly before midnight Tuesday. During...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Late night police standoff in Lake Forest

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police responded late Tuesday night to home on Brentwood Drive in the Lake Forest Community. According to the Daphne Police Department, neighbors called in a fight about two males fighting in the yard one with possibly a weapon. Officers responded and did see a male with a weapon.
DAPHNE, AL

