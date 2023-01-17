Read full article on original website
WPMI
In light of bus crossing accidents, 'Buster' robot to teach Mobile students bus safety
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public School System has a new tool when it comes to teaching school bus safety. This—in a time when we’ve seen many students killed or injured while getting on or off the school bus. Meet Buster-- A fully functional, animated...
WPMI
Ivey awards $2.5 million to Bay Minette manufacturing and recycling facility
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $2.5 million grant to help a world leader in aluminum manufacturing and recycling build a plant in south Alabama and create 800 new jobs. Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure required for Novelis Inc....
WPMI
MCPSS sweeps state science teaching awards
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The results are in: Mobile County Public School science teachers are among the best in the state!. The Alabama Science Teachers' Association gave out its four top teaching awards and educators in our area swept the category. Maegan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary was named Alabama...
WPMI
Real brains used to warn Mobile area students about irreversible drug use damage
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Area high school students are thinking differently about the impacts of vaping and drug use after attending a Drug Education Council workshop Thursday. That's because USA professor Dr. Jack Shelley-Tremblay used powerful props: actual human brains. He wants students to better understand the fragile nature of what's in their skull.
WPMI
Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
WPMI
Safety alert: Interstates are for cars not pedestrians
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's obvious reasons why you should think twice before walking on the highway. This year alone, NBC 15 has reported on a number of pedestrians struck, some killed. It's illegal to walk on the interstate. Unfortunately, people still do it. Sometimes they may have no...
WPMI
Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away. It is with a heavy heart I share the news that our Chief of Police, Mike Reynolds, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack. Mike became the Tribe’s Chief of Police in...
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
WPMI
West Mobile committee in favor of annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
WPMI
New Carnival season and new rules for watching the parades on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — For David Ladnier, the wait is almost over. That's why he was shopping this week at Toomey's Mardi Gras Store. For him, carnival season begins this weekend. "See, I'm in the parade this Saturday on Dauphin Island," he says, enthusiastically. Ah, yes... Dauphin Island...
WPMI
Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
WPMI
Mobile city leaders look to increase population through annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Mobile city leaders released details about annexation proposals that would put the city's population over 200,000. It's currently,187,000. In the last decade, the city's lost roughly 8,000 people or 4% of its population. "It's really important that we grow the city," said Chief...
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
WPMI
Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration to impact postal service on February 21, 2023
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration in Mobile, AL, will impact postal service as follows:. Residential or business mail and package delivery for ZIP Codes 36602, 36603, and 36604 temporarily will be suspended. The U.S. Postal Service will not pick up mail deposited in...
Man sentenced to prison for killing his half-sister
A Santa Rosa County man is going to prison for killing his half-sister more than five years ago.
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says clerk, boyfriend stole money from business
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store clerk and her boyfriend each face criminal mischief and theft of property charges after police say they stole money from the woman’s place of employment. Mobile police officers responded to the RaceWay gas station at 3051 Government Blvd. shortly before midnight Tuesday. During...
WPMI
Late night police standoff in Lake Forest
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police responded late Tuesday night to home on Brentwood Drive in the Lake Forest Community. According to the Daphne Police Department, neighbors called in a fight about two males fighting in the yard one with possibly a weapon. Officers responded and did see a male with a weapon.
