This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping

Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! OnBR RogersTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Catalina State Park campers begin to leave the park
As the water and mud levels begin to recede, the campers began to leave the park after five days stranded on the other side of the wash.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World
On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
phoenixmag.com
Hike of the Week: Tortolita Preserve in Marana
ELEVATION: 2,300 – 2,775 feet. 6250 W. Moore Road, Marana. From Interstate 10 in Marana, take the Tangerine Road exit 240. At the bottom of the off ramp, go 5 miles east on Tangerine Road to Dove Mountain Blvd. Turn left, go 1 mile to Moore Road, turn left and continue 1 mile to the trailhead. Pass the state land gate (close it behind you) and park in the large dirt lot. The hike begins at the map kiosk. The preserve is on State Trust Land, but a permit is not required.
realestatedaily-news.com
Latitudes Furniture Opening Second Location in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 19, 2023) -- Longitude Holdings, LLC of Tucson c/o Ricardo and Kristen Boyum, purchased the 19,268 square-foot property at 1302 East Prince Road, from Casa de los Niños, Inc. of Tucson for $1.85 million ($96 PSF). The seller was an owner user using property for the...
KOLD-TV
Firefighters battle Tucson house fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
OV board recommends OK of car wash at marketplace
A drive-thru car wash may become the first new building in years at Oro Valley Marketplace. By unanimous vote Jan. 10, the Oro Valley Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval for Surf Thru Car Wash to construct a 5,490-square-foot building with 10 covered outdoor vacuum stalls on 1.5 acres at the southwest corner of Oracle Road and Water Harvest Way, close to the southernmost entrance to the Marketplace and immediately north of the burger chain In-N-Out. The proposal now goes to the Oro Valley Town Council.
realestatedaily-news.com
Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
Borderlands Brewing collaborates with Chef Maria Mazon
The new Borderlands Brewing Sam Hughes location features a kitchen with local celebrity chef Maria Mazon
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
thisistucson.com
40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 19-22 🔭🎨🚲
In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
Taqueria Pico de Gallo to reopen after car destroys dining area
Taqueria Pico de Gallo—a South Tucson staple for 33 years—has been closed for weeks after a driver smashed into the building.
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
realestatedaily-news.com
Industrial Acreage at Rio Rico South Industrial Park in Santa Cruz County Sells for $1.3 Million
The top sale this past week was of 5.20 acres of land (226,512 SF) at Rio Rico South Industrial Park. Lot 4 was purchased for $1,300,000 ($5.74 PSF) by UNS Electric, Inc. from P.D.G. Produce, Inc. Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
KOLD-TV
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tanque Verde Swap Meet will have a new addition thanks to United Flea Markets (UFM). Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families. The grand opening is February 10th-12th with local food trucks, drinks, and live music.
realestatedaily-news.com
Sundt Construction Promotes Two in Tucson
"Both Courtney and Mike are very deserving of their new roles," saidIan McDowell, Sundt Vice President and Regional Director. "Their dedication to Sundt and the passion for their work makes them a natural fit for these larger positions." Hoyt has been promoted to assistant project manager. She has served in...
Tucson Vintage Toy Buying Show
The Tucson Vintage Toy Buying Show, an event for collectors and toy enthusiasts, is set to begin on Friday, Jan. 20.
Tucson Fire Academy trains Heidi Alagha for potential career in firefighting
Being a firefighter takes a lot of training, so before Heidi can see if she has what it takes to become a firefighter, she had to go through their academy.
Stars converge at Loft Cinema for world premiere of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo"
The stars and creators of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo" walked the red carpet Tuesday night at the Loft Cinema in Tucson.
