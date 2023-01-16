ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Valley, AZ

This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping

 5 days ago
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World

On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Hike of the Week: Tortolita Preserve in Marana

ELEVATION: 2,300 – 2,775 feet. 6250 W. Moore Road, Marana. From Interstate 10 in Marana, take the Tangerine Road exit 240. At the bottom of the off ramp, go 5 miles east on Tangerine Road to Dove Mountain Blvd. Turn left, go 1 mile to Moore Road, turn left and continue 1 mile to the trailhead. Pass the state land gate (close it behind you) and park in the large dirt lot. The hike begins at the map kiosk. The preserve is on State Trust Land, but a permit is not required.
MARANA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Latitudes Furniture Opening Second Location in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 19, 2023) -- Longitude Holdings, LLC of Tucson c/o Ricardo and Kristen Boyum, purchased the 19,268 square-foot property at 1302 East Prince Road, from Casa de los Niños, Inc. of Tucson for $1.85 million ($96 PSF). The seller was an owner user using property for the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Firefighters battle Tucson house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

OV board recommends OK of car wash at marketplace

A drive-thru car wash may become the first new building in years at Oro Valley Marketplace. By unanimous vote Jan. 10, the Oro Valley Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval for Surf Thru Car Wash to construct a 5,490-square-foot building with 10 covered outdoor vacuum stalls on 1.5 acres at the southwest corner of Oracle Road and Water Harvest Way, close to the southernmost entrance to the Marketplace and immediately north of the burger chain In-N-Out. The proposal now goes to the Oro Valley Town Council.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
thisistucson.com

40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 19-22 🔭🎨🚲

In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Sundt Construction Promotes Two in Tucson

"Both Courtney and Mike are very deserving of their new roles," saidIan McDowell, Sundt Vice President and Regional Director. "Their dedication to Sundt and the passion for their work makes them a natural fit for these larger positions." Hoyt has been promoted to assistant project manager. She has served in...
TUCSON, AZ

