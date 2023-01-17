ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego

Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego weekend arts events: 'Blue Sky' thinking, 'Blush and Blink,' harp music and Lunar New Year festivities

Artist Cecilia Wong Kaiser's first solo exhibition, "Blue Sky," is now on view at BFree Studio. Kaiser took a circuitous route to this milestone. She attended Brown to study art but soon felt mismatched with the art world, then took a few brief detours in the fashion industry (including interning at Xandra Rhodes) and business world — and even worked part-time at the Gap — before landing as a lawyer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Roundtable: A power struggle at SANDAG

Political tensions rise at SANDAG during a recent leadership vote. What will that mean for San Diego's climate goals?. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the latest political tensions at the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), and what it could mean for San Diego's transit goals. Guests include NBC...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Loud Fridge makes noise with a play about the gray areas of consent

Loud Fridge Theatre Group staged one play in 2019 before the pandemic sidelined the young company. But this week it kicks off its first full season with the San Diego premiere of "Ripped," about a campus sexual assault. Loud Fridge's backstory. But back in 2019, John Wells had no idea...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego beaches prepare for king tides

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego's houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding

San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego County COVID-19, influenza numbers take sharp drop

San Diego County public health officials Friday encouraged residents to join 540,000 other San Diegans and get a bivalent COVID- 19 booster, even as the reported numbers of those falling ill dropped by more than 30% over the past week. COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters, and flu vaccines were widely...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad

A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

Unemployment drops below 3% in San Diego County

San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 2.9% in December, down from a revised 3.3% in November, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. December's unemployment rate was less than December 2021's rate of 4.1%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

EBT cards easy target for thieves

Imagine: You are at the grocery store, ready to check out. You put your card in the reader. It is declined. And you have no other way to pay. That is what is happening to thousands of San Diego residents who have had their EBT cards hacked and drained of funds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

More people flocking to get backyard chickens amid high egg prices

The avian flu outbreak is not only impacting egg prices, but supplies of chickens as well. "We've never been sold out of chicken like this. It's crazy," said Heather Thelen, the owner of Hawthorne Country Store, a feed and homestead supply store in Escondido. She said usually during this time...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

San Diego County seeks public help for estimates of recent storm damage

San Diego County officials put a call out to the public Thursday for assistance in estimating how much damage was caused by the recent storms that battered the region. Residents who experienced damage to their home or small business between Dec. 29, 2022 and Jan. 17 were asked to complete an online survey outlining the extent of the damage.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Sister-in-law of missing Chula Vista woman testifies at Millete hearing

A Chula Vista man accused of murdering his wife planted a cell phone in his wife's vehicle in order to track her whereabouts about six months before she disappeared, his sister-in-law testified Wednesday. Genesis Nicolas-Tabalanza said that in mid-2020, her brother-in-law Larry Millete admitted in text messages to putting his...
CHULA VISTA, CA

