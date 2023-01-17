Read full article on original website
KPBS
Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego
Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: 'Blue Sky' thinking, 'Blush and Blink,' harp music and Lunar New Year festivities
Artist Cecilia Wong Kaiser's first solo exhibition, "Blue Sky," is now on view at BFree Studio. Kaiser took a circuitous route to this milestone. She attended Brown to study art but soon felt mismatched with the art world, then took a few brief detours in the fashion industry (including interning at Xandra Rhodes) and business world — and even worked part-time at the Gap — before landing as a lawyer.
KPBS
Roundtable: A power struggle at SANDAG
Political tensions rise at SANDAG during a recent leadership vote. What will that mean for San Diego's climate goals?. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the latest political tensions at the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), and what it could mean for San Diego's transit goals. Guests include NBC...
KPBS
Loud Fridge makes noise with a play about the gray areas of consent
Loud Fridge Theatre Group staged one play in 2019 before the pandemic sidelined the young company. But this week it kicks off its first full season with the San Diego premiere of "Ripped," about a campus sexual assault. Loud Fridge's backstory. But back in 2019, John Wells had no idea...
KPBS
Janitorial workers who clean San Diego County Administration Center threaten to strike
Thursday's chanting and marching by union members outside the San Diego County Administration Center has its roots in an incident in November. “The last two months have been hell. Ever since they found out I was one of the leaders of the union, they have been overworking me,” Sofia Martinez said.
KPBS
San Diego beaches prepare for king tides
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
KPBS
San Diego's houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding
San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
KPBS
San Diego County COVID-19, influenza numbers take sharp drop
San Diego County public health officials Friday encouraged residents to join 540,000 other San Diegans and get a bivalent COVID- 19 booster, even as the reported numbers of those falling ill dropped by more than 30% over the past week. COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters, and flu vaccines were widely...
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
KPBS
City of San Diego crews to address pothole increase following recent rains
San Diego city officials said Thursday additional work crews will be dispatched to address a citywide spike in potholes that followed the recent rainfall in the region. According to the city, "dozens of additional teams" will be assigned this week to make pothole repairs across the city. While typically up...
KPBS
San Diego has seen a jump in home births during COVID years
In March 2022, Emily was pregnant with her first baby and excited to become a mother. But she was a lot less excited about the idea of giving birth in a hospital, especially in the age of COVID-19. “It was uncertain whether there would be restrictions on the number of...
KPBS
San Diego County agrees to pay $12 million in wrongful death settlement
San Diego County will pay $12 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago, according to a settlement agreement finalized this week. The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by the family of 32-year-old Lucky Phounsy,...
KPBS
Unemployment drops below 3% in San Diego County
San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 2.9% in December, down from a revised 3.3% in November, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. December's unemployment rate was less than December 2021's rate of 4.1%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of...
KPBS
EBT cards easy target for thieves
Imagine: You are at the grocery store, ready to check out. You put your card in the reader. It is declined. And you have no other way to pay. That is what is happening to thousands of San Diego residents who have had their EBT cards hacked and drained of funds.
KPBS
Storm batters South Bay, flooding streets and forcing horse evacuations
The storm that came through San Diego on Monday through Tuesday morning left a big mess throughout the county. In the South Bay, some parts of the Tijuana River Valley remained flooded on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area received 2 to 3 inches of rain...
KPBS
More people flocking to get backyard chickens amid high egg prices
The avian flu outbreak is not only impacting egg prices, but supplies of chickens as well. "We've never been sold out of chicken like this. It's crazy," said Heather Thelen, the owner of Hawthorne Country Store, a feed and homestead supply store in Escondido. She said usually during this time...
KPBS
San Diego County seeks public help for estimates of recent storm damage
San Diego County officials put a call out to the public Thursday for assistance in estimating how much damage was caused by the recent storms that battered the region. Residents who experienced damage to their home or small business between Dec. 29, 2022 and Jan. 17 were asked to complete an online survey outlining the extent of the damage.
KPBS
Sister-in-law of missing Chula Vista woman testifies at Millete hearing
A Chula Vista man accused of murdering his wife planted a cell phone in his wife's vehicle in order to track her whereabouts about six months before she disappeared, his sister-in-law testified Wednesday. Genesis Nicolas-Tabalanza said that in mid-2020, her brother-in-law Larry Millete admitted in text messages to putting his...
