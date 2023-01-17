Wednesday will be a day mixed with sun and clouds with most of us staying dry through the day. Highs surge into the mid and upper 50s as another warm front pushes in. Aside from an afternoon sprinkle here and there, the next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday night. Evening plans may need an umbrella and expect windy conditions as our next front arrives late. Lows still above freezing keeping roads free from ice.

