WMTW
Bulk of snow over, another storm on the way for Maine Monday
Snow is winding down Friday afternoon. A winter storm warning until 7 p.m. for inland and coastal areas, as travel remains slick and clean up continues. Most snowfall totals have come in between 3 - 9 inches. Snow showers come to an end between 4 p.m and 5 p.m. and...
newscentermaine.com
What to expect with today's winter storm, and a look ahead to next week
PORTLAND, Maine — We saw a nice little thump of snow last night with the warm advection, generally 3 to 6 inches. Now the upper-level energy is swinging through, which will provide enough lift to keep periods of snow going into the early afternoon before tapering off to snow showers and flurries.
newscentermaine.com
Weather Blog: Friday's storm just an appetizer, main course is still coming
MAINE, USA — The totals are coming in, and around half a foot of snow has fallen across southern and eastern Maine from this week's storm. It's not a storm to write home about, and it certainly won't break any records, but it was enough to break out the plows and help out small businesses in need.
WMTW
Clouds increase with snow arriving tonight
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Speed reduced on Maine Turnpike as snow coats Maine
A storm dumped heavy snow across Maine overnight Friday, leaving a messy morning commute for drivers. The Maine Turnpike from the New Hampshire line to the end of the Turnpike has been reduced to 45 mph due to conditions. Motorists are being asked to travel with caution and adjust their...
Outside Edge | Northern Maine seeing 'phenomenal' snowmobiling conditions
MAINE, USA — It's been a slow start to snowmaking season, but with the current forecast, trails are likely to get busier by the day. Even while many of us have been seeing rain, Maine Snowmobile Association President Alan Swett said snow has blanketed northern areas creating a west-to-east corridor from the Granite State into The County.
3 Snowstorms in The Next 6 Days For Central Maine? Charlie Lopresti at WGME 13 Says YES!
We all have to admit, it has been a pretty mild winter so far for most of us here in Vacationland, right? I mean, it's not even just the small amount of snow that we've received so far, but the temperatures have been pretty mild as well. It looks, however,...
penbaypilot.com
Make way for snow.... finally!
MIDCOAST — It will be hard to believe if it really happens, given the paucity of snow so far this winter, but meteorologists are calling for a sizable amount to fall, starting late tonight, Jan. 19. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for the area, with four to 8 inches of snow predicted over the next 24 hours.
WMTW
Snow Continues Through The Night, Winter Storm Warning Issued For Maine
A winter storm warning continues through the night for inland and coastal areas. Snowfall amounts 5 to 9 inches can be expected in the warning area. A winter weather advisory for mountain communities with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected. Precipitation will contiue overnight with any coastal rain quickly...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More
Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
WMUR.com
VIDEO: Storm to bring snow to all of New Hampshire
Milder temperatures again today before the next storm with snow and some mixing moves in later this week. It is a more active pattern that likely continues into next week. Mostly cloudy skies to start today with the chance of a few mixed/snow showers mainly up north. Highs again will be well into the 30s up north and into the 40s elsewhere with a building westerly breeze.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
WMTW
Tracking snow Thursday night and Friday morning
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
WMTW
A mild night with a passing shower in spots
Much of the area will remain dry into Thursday although occasional rain or snow showers may spill into New Hampshire and western Maine this evening and again Wednesday. Our next storm arrives Thursday evening lasting through Friday bringing mostly snow with some mixing across far southern New Hampshire and southwestern Maine. High pressure builds in over the weekend for mostly dry conditions with the next storm arriving early next week.
kitteryme.gov
Winter Storm Information - January 19, 2023
Due to the anticipated snowfall heading our way Thursday evening into Friday, the Town of Kittery would like to remind residents that the winter parking ban is in effect. Per Kittery Town Code Chapter 10.3.1.6, no vehicle should be parked on any Town way between the hours of midnight - 6:00 AM, regardless of weather conditions. Violations of the parking ban could result in a fine and the vehicle being towed at the owner’s expense.
WMTW
Mild few days ahead of late-week snow
High pressure keeps storms away Tuesday but clouds will start to roll back in at the end of the day. A weak warm front approaches tonight but will have rung out much of its moisture before it reaches Maine. Still, a stray shower or snow shower is not out of the question this evening and overnight as that moves through.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
WMTW
Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Thursday night storm
A winter storm watch has been issued for inland and coastal areas starting Thursday evening. Snowfall amounts may exceed 6 inches in the watch area. A storm system will track to our south starting Thursday. The day will start off partly sunny before clouds increase during the afternoon. Precipitation will...
Snow Knocks Out Power, Closes Schools in New Hampshire, Maine
The heaviest of the snow has fallen across the Seacoast, but has left several thousand without power and canceled school for many districts. Much of the Seacoast region appears to again have missed out on the heaviest of the snow, with only 1-2 inches on average falling around Rockingham County where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. However, in Strafford County and along the Maine, coast amounts were higher with 4-6 inches on average. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect for those areas.
