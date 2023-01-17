Read full article on original website
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, Sullivan
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, of Sullivan died Dec. 21, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. Born May 2, 1955, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Floyd and Vivia Jean (Scott) Sappington. He is survived by three siblings: Robert (Jenny) Sappington of Arnold, Charles (Tiny) Sappington of...
Calendar of events Jan. 19-26
School play, 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. Fox High School Theatre Troupe and Music Department perform “Into the Woods.” Tickets: $7 students and seniors; $10 adults; children 4 and younger free. Information: Samuel Meyer, meyers@foxc6.org, or Lydia Hill, hilll@foxc6.org, or go Fox High School Theatre Troupe page at foxc6.org.
Randolph 'Randy' Kline, 76, High Ridge
Randolph “Randy” Kline, 76, of High Ridge died Jan. 16, 2023. Mr. Kline was a businessman who owned and operated Skate Center in High Ridge and Skateport Plaza in Ballwin. He created a skating family, having taught figure skaters, ice skating and roller skating. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Born Aug. 13, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Homer R. and Helen (Weinhart) Kline.
Geralyn S. ‘Lyn’ (Harmon) Green, 67, St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale
Geralyn S. “Lyn” (Harmon) Green, 67, of St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale, died Jan. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Ms. Green was retired after working for Walmart, K-Mart and HR Electronics. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was born Jan. 6, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Marcella Teresa (Wedde) and Robert L. Harmon Sr.
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale died Jan. 16, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Tindall was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Festus, the daughter of the late Beatrice Virgie “Bea” (Smith) Smetzer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Franklin James “Jim” Tindall Sr. She...
Leonard Fay Leonard, 75, Lake St. Louis
Leonard Fay Leonard, 75, of Lake St. Louis died Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Leonard served in the U.S. Army as an administrative specialist in both postal and accounting operations. After retiring from the military, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for another 20 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, and could often be found watching a football game with his dog in his lap. He also enjoyed his time on Marco Island and the community and friends he found there. Born Nov. 13, 1947, he was the son of the late Roy Johnson and Pearl Henry.
Still delivering: H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. turns 100
H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The founders of the company, the late Harvey and Irma Herrell, began operating the business on Jan. 19, 1923, out of their kitchen and a single building called the “Ice House.”. The company has grown and changed over...
Mary Ann ‘Mimi’ G’Sell Hollis, 65, Imperial
Mary Ann “Mimi” G’Sell Hollis, 65, of Imperial died Jan. 13, 2023. Mrs. Hollis was a homemaker. Born June 16, 1957, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Wanda (Needham) G’Sell of Ste. Genevieve and the late Edward P. G’Sell. She grew up in Arnold and was a 1975 Fox High School graduate. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and pets.
At least 50 turn out for MLK march in Twin Cities
The return of the Martin Luther King Jr. March to downtown Crystal City-Festus on Sunday drew dozens of participants, said Denise Brown, an event organizer. The Giving Something Back to the Community (G.S.B.T.T.C.) nonprofit organization sponsors the event. This year’s march began at Crystal City Hall and followed a route...
Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
State to kick in another nearly $7.3 million for Hardie project
Jefferson County officials learned last week that they will receive another $7 million-plus to help cover infrastructure costs for the James Hardie Industries manufacturing plant in Crystal City. On Jan. 4, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $75 million in grants for projects statewide through the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share...
This time, getting wasted was anything but a waste
With music blaring and a woman dancing, I staggered into a second-floor meeting room at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. I staggered because I was intoxicated after drinking alcohol – under the watchful eyes of two members of the Sheriff’s Office DWI unit. I and three others were participating in a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing certification course.
New council gets little done in first meeting
The first meeting of the newly seated Jefferson County Council started efficiently enough, but soon turned contentious and less productive. That Jan. 9 meeting was the first for newly elected Shannon Otto (District 3, Arnold) and Bob Tullock (District 7, House Springs). The council also has a vacant seat that’s been occupied for 12 years by District 2’s Renee Reuter, who now is a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
JCAA Wrestling Championships: Hawks take boys, girls titles
Instead of determining a champion through dual- and tri-meet results, the wrestling coaches and activities directors in the Jefferson County Activities Association decided to crown this year’s league winner through a traditional tournament format at Hillsboro. The girls went first, on Jan. 10, followed by the boys three days...
Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash
(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Steelville Burger Joint Turns 70 This Year
(Steelville) A Missouri burger joint, here in the listening area, has been serving burgers up fresh for nearly 70 years. Rich’s Famous Burgers owner Jason Cusick says one of their most popular burgers is the “Big Cheesy”. But Cusick says their most popular burger is the “Jam...
