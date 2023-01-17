Leonard Fay Leonard, 75, of Lake St. Louis died Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Leonard served in the U.S. Army as an administrative specialist in both postal and accounting operations. After retiring from the military, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for another 20 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, and could often be found watching a football game with his dog in his lap. He also enjoyed his time on Marco Island and the community and friends he found there. Born Nov. 13, 1947, he was the son of the late Roy Johnson and Pearl Henry.

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO