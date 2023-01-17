Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmarkCJ CoombsSte. Genevieve, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, Sullivan
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, of Sullivan died Dec. 21, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. Born May 2, 1955, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Floyd and Vivia Jean (Scott) Sappington. He is survived by three siblings: Robert (Jenny) Sappington of Arnold, Charles (Tiny) Sappington of...
myleaderpaper.com
Geralyn S. ‘Lyn’ (Harmon) Green, 67, St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale
Geralyn S. “Lyn” (Harmon) Green, 67, of St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale, died Jan. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Ms. Green was retired after working for Walmart, K-Mart and HR Electronics. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was born Jan. 6, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Marcella Teresa (Wedde) and Robert L. Harmon Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
myleaderpaper.com
C. Steven Wilcoxen, 69, Festus
C. Steven Wilcoxen, 69, of Festus died Dec. 31, 2022, at his home. Mr. Wilcoxen enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Sept. 16, 1953, he was the son of the late Gwendolyn Mai McCullough and Carl Gene Wilcoxen. He is survived by his wife: Sandra Wilcoxen...
myleaderpaper.com
This time, getting wasted was anything but a waste
With music blaring and a woman dancing, I staggered into a second-floor meeting room at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. I staggered because I was intoxicated after drinking alcohol – under the watchful eyes of two members of the Sheriff’s Office DWI unit. I and three others were participating in a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing certification course.
myleaderpaper.com
Leonard Fay Leonard, 75, Lake St. Louis
Leonard Fay Leonard, 75, of Lake St. Louis died Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Leonard served in the U.S. Army as an administrative specialist in both postal and accounting operations. After retiring from the military, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for another 20 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, and could often be found watching a football game with his dog in his lap. He also enjoyed his time on Marco Island and the community and friends he found there. Born Nov. 13, 1947, he was the son of the late Roy Johnson and Pearl Henry.
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash
(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
myleaderpaper.com
At least 50 turn out for MLK march in Twin Cities
The return of the Martin Luther King Jr. March to downtown Crystal City-Festus on Sunday drew dozens of participants, said Denise Brown, an event organizer. The Giving Something Back to the Community (G.S.B.T.T.C.) nonprofit organization sponsors the event. This year’s march began at Crystal City Hall and followed a route...
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Jan. 19-26
School play, 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. Fox High School Theatre Troupe and Music Department perform “Into the Woods.” Tickets: $7 students and seniors; $10 adults; children 4 and younger free. Information: Samuel Meyer, meyers@foxc6.org, or Lydia Hill, hilll@foxc6.org, or go Fox High School Theatre Troupe page at foxc6.org.
Farmington residents share concerns over 5 jail escapees
Five inmates are still on the run after escaping the St. Francois Detention Center on Tuesday night.
Video released from deadly police shooting outside Maryland Heights Dave & Busters
Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.
myleaderpaper.com
JCAA Wrestling Championships: Hawks take boys, girls titles
Instead of determining a champion through dual- and tri-meet results, the wrestling coaches and activities directors in the Jefferson County Activities Association decided to crown this year’s league winner through a traditional tournament format at Hillsboro. The girls went first, on Jan. 10, followed by the boys three days...
myleaderpaper.com
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale died Jan. 16, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Tindall was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Festus, the daughter of the late Beatrice Virgie “Bea” (Smith) Smetzer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Franklin James “Jim” Tindall Sr. She...
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
Illinois crews respond to barn fire Wednesday morning
Crews are responding to a major fire in Shiloh, Illinois.
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
Comments / 0