Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next MorningWestland DailyPalm Beach, FL
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
Planning a bachelorette party in Fort Lauderdale? The perfect bachelorette party itineraryGenni FranklinFort Lauderdale, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Related
wflx.com
Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states
A Royal Palm Beach Community High School teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to a newly released arrest report. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing two counts of possession of...
yr.media
Red Flag Policy Possibly Prevented Florida School Shooting
A public school in Florida faced a shooting threat from a former student. Law enforcement officials in Fort Lauderdale quickly issued a Red Flag which supposedly prevented the shooting. Now, the effectiveness of Red Flag policies has, once again, become a hot topic of debate. Seagull Alternative High School in...
NBC Miami
Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself
In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
cw34.com
IA probe finds PBSO deputy forged doctor notes, misused sick leave policy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A discrepancy on a sick note led to an Internal Affairs investigation into a PBSO deputy for allegedly misusing sick leave and forging notes from doctors. The deputy, Edward Williams, resigned, while still under investigation, in August 2022. The investigation began more than...
Alleged Antisemitism In Boca Raton Is Covered By Free Speech Says State Attorney
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Boca Raton Police continue to investigate allegedly antisemitic leaflets placed in plastic bags and left in yards across the City of Boca Raton, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says there is little that law enforcement can truly […]
WPBF News 25
Is the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin strong enough to convince a jury?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said he’s surprised Alec Baldwin wascharged with involuntary manslaughter in the onset shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, much less for an enhanced firearms charge that could require five years in prison. Aronberg said that's...
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”
Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH
WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
Police Believe Antisemitic Incidents Across Florida Are Connected
There were flyers thrown in front of homes in East Boca Raton on Sunday after someone projected a swastika on an AT&T building in West Palm Beach on Saturday night.
After Resident Backlash, City of Parkland Agrees to Revisit New $90,000 Logo and City Tagline
After receiving backlash from residents on its new logo and tagline, Parkland leadership has decided the city that claims to be Right Where You Belong isn’t yet where it needs to be in its rebranding process. Less than two weeks since Parkland Talk reported the process of updating the...
One Killed In Boca Raton Crash
Police Seek Eyewitnesses. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking witnesses to a crash in the 1900 block of West Camino Real. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., left 72 year old Victoria Luna dead. Passenger […]
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Arrested For DUI
UPDATE: DROVE INTO EXISTING CRASH SCENE, ACCORDING TO POLICE. ALLEGED BREATH ALCOHOL CONTENT: .132 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton real estate agent allegedly attempted to drive into an area of Glades Road that was blocked off due to a car crash. […]
WSVN-TV
Some questioning if North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo should legally be mayor
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday night’s commission meeting had some questioning if North Miami Beach’s mayor Anthony DeFillipo is even their mayor at all, but he is calling this nothing more than a political witch hunt. “Sir, you’re out of order. Mr. Attorney, you are out...
wflx.com
Some Code Red lockdowns could've been handled differently, police chief says
The top cop in the School District of Palm Beach County admits that certain Code Red lockdowns could have been handled differently. It comes as the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday approved new rules that require classroom doors to be locked during classes and set guidelines for using mobile panic buttons all school district employees now have.
WPBF News 25
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic display at FAU as the university denounces group's presence
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At an event to help students find ways to get involved onFlorida Atlantic University's campus, an antisemitic group set up a table with a banner that read, "#YeIsRight." The hashtag referencing rapper Kanye West's recent antisemitic Twitter rant. Although the tweets got the rapper kicked...
Retired Delray Beach police officer to enter Pretrial Intervention Agreement
Retired Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa will enter in a Pretrial Intervention Agreement and surrender his law enforcement certification after being charged in connection to a residential fire.
New York Law Firm Sues Boca Raton Man For Libel and Slander
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing the wrath of a New York law firm that claims it’s been slandered by a former marketing contractor. The Sarachek Law Firm says Boca resident Barry Mikelberg attacked a law firm employee at […]
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
Comments / 0