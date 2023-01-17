ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states

A Royal Palm Beach Community High School teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to a newly released arrest report. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing two counts of possession of...
yr.media

Red Flag Policy Possibly Prevented Florida School Shooting

A public school in Florida faced a shooting threat from a former student. Law enforcement officials in Fort Lauderdale quickly issued a Red Flag which supposedly prevented the shooting. Now, the effectiveness of Red Flag policies has, once again, become a hot topic of debate. Seagull Alternative High School in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself

In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
SURFSIDE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”

Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH

WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

One Killed In Boca Raton Crash

Police Seek Eyewitnesses. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking witnesses to a crash in the 1900 block of West Camino Real. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., left 72 year old Victoria Luna dead. Passenger […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Arrested For DUI

UPDATE: DROVE INTO EXISTING CRASH SCENE, ACCORDING TO POLICE. ALLEGED BREATH ALCOHOL CONTENT: .132 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton real estate agent allegedly attempted to drive into an area of Glades Road that was blocked off due to a car crash. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Some Code Red lockdowns could've been handled differently, police chief says

The top cop in the School District of Palm Beach County admits that certain Code Red lockdowns could have been handled differently. It comes as the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday approved new rules that require classroom doors to be locked during classes and set guidelines for using mobile panic buttons all school district employees now have.
BOCANEWSNOW

New York Law Firm Sues Boca Raton Man For Libel and Slander

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing the wrath of a New York law firm that claims it’s been slandered by a former marketing contractor. The Sarachek Law Firm says Boca resident Barry Mikelberg attacked a law firm employee at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy