Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
‘Really sad’: 6-year-old devastated after snowman destroyed by vandals
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six-year-old Alena Kautz was devastated this week after some kids destroyed a snowman she had built in front of her home in S. Fargo. The family caught the act on camera where the group trespassed into their yard and knocked over ‘Snowy’ the snowman.
valleynewslive.com
Boy rescued from Wadena house fire, rushed to hospital
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One boy is fighting serious injuries after being rescued from a burning house. Authorities say they were called to the fire in the 400 block of 3rd St. SW in Wadena just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police officers first arrived and...
valleynewslive.com
Crews battle fire in rural Sabin/Glyndon
GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded Thursday evening to a fire at a home near the intersection of 100th St. S. and 70th Ave. S. in the rural area south of Glyndon’s Blue Sky Airport. Crews say the fire started in the basement of the home and...
valleynewslive.com
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
kvrr.com
Crews Get House Fire Out in Wadena County Before It’s A Total Loss
WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Fire at an unoccupied house in Bullard Township in Wadena County is put out before it’s deemed a total loss. Crews responded around 7:30 Friday morning and arrived to find the house partially engulfed in flames. The homeowner’s vehicle was not there when...
voiceofalexandria.com
Home is severely damaged in fire in Wadena County
(Wadena County, MN)--Authorities say a home has been severely damaged following a fire in Wadena County. The fire took place on Friday just off of County Highway 7 north of Staples. According to the report, Wadena County deputies arrived on the scene and found flames covering part of the home. Deputies found no vehicle at the home and learned the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo launches security camera registration program to help solve crimes
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has launched a voluntary security camera registration program. Community members and business owners with security cameras, video doorbells and similar systems can register to let the Police Department know that you have a private surveillance system. The department...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead Police search for missing person
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person. They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead. Police say he has multiple major health issues that require continued treatment. He’s...
valleynewslive.com
Sanford Health opens new pediatric clinic
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health on Broadway in Fargo celebrated the opening of their new space for the pediatric oncology and hematology clinic Thursday. Officials say the program has grown significantly over the past few years. They add the new space will give them more room and...
valleynewslive.com
WF Fire Department warns of unsafe ice conditions on the Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is warning people to stay off the Sheyenne River as water levels are expected to rise. On Monday, January 23, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam. The water released from Baldhill Dam...
valleynewslive.com
Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northland Vapor is set to open a new store in Fargo. The new location will be located at 310 Main Avenue next to The Fargo Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and the Gateway Apartments. This will be the fourth location in the F-M Metro, and...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona
(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
valleynewslive.com
Crunch Fitness looks to help people stick to New Year’s resolutions
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a week since Crunch Fitness in Fargo opened its doors to the public. The first month of the year is more than halfway through and the most common New Year’s resolution for people is addressing fitness goals. Often times it can be easy to fall off track.
valleynewslive.com
$150,000 lottery prize sold in Fargo goes unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Fargo has expired after no one claimed the prize. This ticket was purchased for the drawing on July 18, 2022, and had to be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14, 2023. The Sales...
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
valleynewslive.com
Hockey teams host annual Stick It To Cancer Fundraiser
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - High School hockey teams from Fargo and West Fargo are joining together to host the 14th Annual Stick It To Cancer hockey fundraiser on Thursday, January 19. The fundraiser benefits families in medical crisis through Lend a Hand Up. The Stick it to Cancer...
Comments / 0