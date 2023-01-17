DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mustapha Amzil scored 19 points to help Dayton defeat Davidson 68-61 on Tuesday night. Amzil was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Flyers (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Mike Sharavjamts was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO