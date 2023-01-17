SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube is recovering after a fall from a tree at his Sarasota home. According to witnesses, Steube was doing work on tree limbs when he fell approximately 25 feet to the ground from the ladder. It appeared a tree branch struck him, causing him to lose balance. The congressman was discovered quickly and was responsive. The 911 caller described him as dazed while answering questions but he was responsive.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO