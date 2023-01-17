ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

911 call details Rep. Steube’s accident at Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube is recovering after a fall from a tree at his Sarasota home. According to witnesses, Steube was doing work on tree limbs when he fell approximately 25 feet to the ground from the ladder. It appeared a tree branch struck him, causing him to lose balance. The congressman was discovered quickly and was responsive. The 911 caller described him as dazed while answering questions but he was responsive.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County clerk to perform group wedding on Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking for a special, unique way to tie the knot are encouraged to participate in a single group ceremony performed by Clerk and Comptroller Angel Colonneso. The Feb. 14 ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Manatee County Historic Courthouse,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Homicide suspect arrested on I-75 in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -A man with an active homicide warrant was arrested during a traffic stop in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the traffic stop occurred Thursday morning on I-75 at Tuckers Grade Road. Troopers stopped a 2010 Mercedes for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Kathy Vong Manivong, age 33, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suspect indicted in Manatee motel murder

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a Manatee County motel room in August has been indicted for her murder. Steven Joseph Cozens was indicted for first-degree murder Wednesday, the state attorney’s office said. Prosecutors say on Aug. 28, while living temporarily at...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Wayward dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A wayward dolphin was rescued from a residential creek in Clearwater by a group of biologists who herded the animal through a narrow gate into open waters. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium worked with personnel from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission...
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DOH-Manatee will distribute Naloxene to reduce overdose deaths

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Manatee County has announced that it will distribute Naloxone (also referred to as Narcan) to reduce substance abuse related deaths. DOH-Manatee offers naloxone at no cost and on a confidential basis to anyone age 18 or older who is at risk...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

Advocate for Sarasota’s Black community inspired by love of fellow Floridians

Fredd “Glossie” Atkins, 70, grew up in Newtown, a historically Black community in Sarasota, where he lived through desegregation, and has since taken on the roles of leading, uplifting and protecting his community. He’s continuously motivated to fight for his Florida hometown through his desire to take care of and connect with the people who live here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy