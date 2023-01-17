Read full article on original website
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
Hillsborough residents unaware of harmful acid spill blocks away from community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The red and blue lights from Hillsborough County first responders were shrouded by a green vapor cloud following an acid spill that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 4. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a caller noticed the odd-looking cloud and called authorities, prompting a three-hour ordeal Thursday morning. Fire […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lakeland ‘double dog-napper’ scoops up two pups, drives away
An alleged "double dog-napper" was arrested after security footage showed a woman taking two dogs from a north Lakeland home and putting them in her car.
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
‘Don’t see that every day’: Flaming Corvette whizzes by police in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police detectives were in the right place at the right time when they spotted an older-model Chevrolet Corvette driving, on fire. Authorities said the sports car was driving along Barcarotta Avenue near 1st Avenue Wednesday evening when it erupted in flames. The department said detectives ran after the car […]
1 killed, 1 critically hurt after motorcycle crash in Largo
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured after a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.
911 call details Rep. Steube’s accident at Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube is recovering after a fall from a tree at his Sarasota home. According to witnesses, Steube was doing work on tree limbs when he fell approximately 25 feet to the ground from the ladder. It appeared a tree branch struck him, causing him to lose balance. The congressman was discovered quickly and was responsive. The 911 caller described him as dazed while answering questions but he was responsive.
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
Manatee County clerk to perform group wedding on Valentine’s Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking for a special, unique way to tie the knot are encouraged to participate in a single group ceremony performed by Clerk and Comptroller Angel Colonneso. The Feb. 14 ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Manatee County Historic Courthouse,...
Homicide suspect arrested on I-75 in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -A man with an active homicide warrant was arrested during a traffic stop in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the traffic stop occurred Thursday morning on I-75 at Tuckers Grade Road. Troopers stopped a 2010 Mercedes for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Kathy Vong Manivong, age 33, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
Suspect indicted in Manatee motel murder
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a Manatee County motel room in August has been indicted for her murder. Steven Joseph Cozens was indicted for first-degree murder Wednesday, the state attorney’s office said. Prosecutors say on Aug. 28, while living temporarily at...
Watch: Wayward dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A wayward dolphin was rescued from a residential creek in Clearwater by a group of biologists who herded the animal through a narrow gate into open waters. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium worked with personnel from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission...
‘North Port Night Out’ to hold event Friday for first responders, residents
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is holding an event for first responders and the public. North Port Night Out will take place Friday night from 6 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. in front of City Hall. The event allows for residents to come interact and build...
DOH-Manatee will distribute Naloxene to reduce overdose deaths
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Manatee County has announced that it will distribute Naloxone (also referred to as Narcan) to reduce substance abuse related deaths. DOH-Manatee offers naloxone at no cost and on a confidential basis to anyone age 18 or older who is at risk...
Garbage truck strikes Bradenton woman, 71, critically injuring her
A 71-year-old Bradenton woman was left with critical injuries after being hit by a garbage truck on Tuesday.
Advocate for Sarasota’s Black community inspired by love of fellow Floridians
Fredd “Glossie” Atkins, 70, grew up in Newtown, a historically Black community in Sarasota, where he lived through desegregation, and has since taken on the roles of leading, uplifting and protecting his community. He’s continuously motivated to fight for his Florida hometown through his desire to take care of and connect with the people who live here.
Pasco County teen arrested for threatening school on social media, deputies say
A 13-year-old high school student was arrested Tuesday after making a threat on social media toward a school in Pasco County, according to authorities.
