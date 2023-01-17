Read full article on original website
WLBT
Gallatin Street underpass reportedly flooded for weeks due to clogged drain
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frustrations are growing among drivers who frequent the South Gallatin street underpass. It remains flooded due to a drain that’s backed up, the city says. The issue is a clogged pipe that’s preventing the water from draining. City Engineer Robert Lee says the truck...
WLBT
Frustrated resident shuts off fire hydrant reportedly running for over a year
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Driving through the capital city, you may often see fire hydrants running for days on end. Public Works opens the hydrants to clear the lines. But left unchecked, residents say some have run for months while they are asked to conserve. “I finally took it upon...
WLBT
No repair date in sight for South Gallatin Street flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may look like recent flooding at the South Gallatin Street underpass, but 3 On Your Side learned it’s actually rainwater from weeks ago that still hasn’t drained. City Engineer Robert Lee told WLBT that he has known about the flooding for a few...
WLBT
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always...
WLBT
Within hours of city cleaning illegal dump site, even more debris appears
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The illegal dumping fight is an uphill battle for a Georgetown neighborhood wanting the trash pile-up to stop. Last week we told you about a dump site growing near a disabled man’s home. The city responded, but the debris dumping continued. To the shock and...
mississippifreepress.org
Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped
Water hammers cause nearly all water-main breaks in Jackson and in every other industrialized city, but they can be stopped. The Jackson water system has been water-hammered into extensive damages, and much of this damage cannot be fixed. However, immediate actions can curtail the ongoing destruction of this system and stop water-main breaks that cut off drinking water to residents.
WLBT
Former plant manager says she was fired for airing city’s ‘dirty laundry’ weeks before Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson water plant manager is suing the city for wrongful termination, saying that she was fired after airing the city’s “dirty laundry” in an interview with WLBT. Mary Carter, the former deputy director of water operations, filed suit in U.S. District...
WAPT
Large water pipe break disrupts Byram businesses
BYRAM, Miss. — A boil water notice for Byram is in effect until further notice after a large water main break impacted businesses and residents Monday. According to Mayor Richard White, a 20-inch pipe broke on Siwell Road. The pipe has been in place since it was installed in 1986.
WLBT
Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner identified the victims of a gas station shooting in Jackson. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Christopher Oliver, 32, and Steven Nichols, 31, were the two people who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky gas station on Northside Drive. The incident happened...
WLBT
Man arrested for 2022 armed carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for a 2022 crime on Friday. JPD says Quintavious Long was arrested for an armed carjacking that occurred on Edwards Avenue in September of 2022. No other suspect has been named. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, January 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need...
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Cherry and South Street
A two-vehicle MVC has occurred on South and Cherry Street on Wednesday night. Two individuals were laying in the street where the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department are now on the scene. This is a developing story.
WLBT
Vicksburg Mall increases security after teens fight in parking lot
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Mall will work with local law enforcement from now on to make sure children stay safe after a fight broke out over the weekend. ”This is not only to protect our establishment and the people here, but it’s also to protect them as well,” mall General Manager Joseph Ross said.
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, January 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in...
WLBT
Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps. Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Vicksburg purchases two new ambulances
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen purchased two new ambulance units for the city. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Fire Medic 20 and Fire Medic 80 have been added to the fleet of assets accessible to first responders. Fire Medic 20 will be stationed at Station 2 on Indiana Avenue. […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Fire Department unveils two additional fire medic units
The Vicksburg Fire Department announced the addition of two new ambulance units on Wednesday. Fire Medic 20 and Fire Medic 80 have been added to the fleet of assets accessible to first responders. “We want to thank the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for their assistance in purchasing [the ambulances],”...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Crash Involving Two 18-wheelers in Leake
Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 25 S near Drysdale Rd involving two 18-wheelers that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18th. Workers on the scene say the crash happened when one driver who was having...
WLBT
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton have taken several calls regarding a couple reportedly trying to lure children into their vehicle. Police Chief Otha Brown says he’s received reports that a white female and black male are driving around the city in a white vehicle and attempting to lure children inside.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
