Byram, MS

WLBT

No repair date in sight for South Gallatin Street flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may look like recent flooding at the South Gallatin Street underpass, but 3 On Your Side learned it’s actually rainwater from weeks ago that still hasn’t drained. City Engineer Robert Lee told WLBT that he has known about the flooding for a few...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always...
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped

Water hammers cause nearly all water-main breaks in Jackson and in every other industrialized city, but they can be stopped. The Jackson water system has been water-hammered into extensive damages, and much of this damage cannot be fixed. However, immediate actions can curtail the ongoing destruction of this system and stop water-main breaks that cut off drinking water to residents.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Large water pipe break disrupts Byram businesses

BYRAM, Miss. — A boil water notice for Byram is in effect until further notice after a large water main break impacted businesses and residents Monday. According to Mayor Richard White, a 20-inch pipe broke on Siwell Road. The pipe has been in place since it was installed in 1986.
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for 2022 armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for a 2022 crime on Friday. JPD says Quintavious Long was arrested for an armed carjacking that occurred on Edwards Avenue in September of 2022. No other suspect has been named. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, January 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need...
CANTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Cherry and South Street

A two-vehicle MVC has occurred on South and Cherry Street on Wednesday night. Two individuals were laying in the street where the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department are now on the scene. This is a developing story.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg Mall increases security after teens fight in parking lot

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Mall will work with local law enforcement from now on to make sure children stay safe after a fight broke out over the weekend. ”This is not only to protect our establishment and the people here, but it’s also to protect them as well,” mall General Manager Joseph Ross said.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, January 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps. Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg purchases two new ambulances

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen purchased two new ambulance units for the city. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Fire Medic 20 and Fire Medic 80 have been added to the fleet of assets accessible to first responders. Fire Medic 20 will be stationed at Station 2 on Indiana Avenue. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg Fire Department unveils two additional fire medic units

The Vicksburg Fire Department announced the addition of two new ambulance units on Wednesday. Fire Medic 20 and Fire Medic 80 have been added to the fleet of assets accessible to first responders. “We want to thank the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for their assistance in purchasing [the ambulances],”...
VICKSBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

Early Morning Crash Involving Two 18-wheelers in Leake

Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 25 S near Drysdale Rd involving two 18-wheelers that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18th. Workers on the scene say the crash happened when one driver who was having...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

