Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota this past weekend. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, Hodgins doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark in the postseason opener, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and he has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catcher. Over the Giants' past six games, Hodgins has totaled 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO