ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Did Chris Godwin take swipe at Dallas with pregame outfit?

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMYBx_0kGrWPt700

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is interviewed by Fox Sports after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Godwin’s choice of attire before his team’s playoff game certainly appeared to many to be no coincidence.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Godwin showed up to Monday’s wild-card showdown against the Dallas Cowboys wearing an interesting jersey — a red No. 3 Dwyane Wade Miami Heat jersey. Check it out.

The seeming significance of the jersey is that Wade has a history of torching Dallas’ pro sports teams. Specifically, Wade lit up the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, averaging 34.7 points per contest (one of the highest scoring performances in Finals history) as Miami won the title in six games.

The Mavericks did get their revenge on Wade and the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, winning that series in six games themselves. But Godwin’s jersey was a replica of the ones that the Heat wore during that 2006 run against Dallas, making clear which vibe Godwin was apparently going for.

Though the Bucs were just an 8-9 team this season, Godwin topped 1,000 yards receiving and had a career-high 104 catches. Godwin was not the only Tampa Bay player to send a message with his pregame outfit Monday either .

The post Did Chris Godwin take swipe at Dallas with pregame outfit? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football

Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson

Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday. Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some... The post John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South... The post Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74

Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo

Antonio Brown made headlines once again this week for the wrong reasons, and you will not be surprised to hear the excuse he used for creating another mess. Brown shared a photo on his Snapchat story Tuesday that showed a woman performing a sex act. The former wide receiver’s face was not in the photo,... The post Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU

Arkansas already has a replacement in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU. TCU lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson last week. They were able to lure Briles away from Arkansas to replace him, which left the Razorbacks with a vacancy. ESPN’s Chris Low reported Wednesday that Arkansas is finalizing a deal to hire... The post Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
196K+
Followers
24K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy