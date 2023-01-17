Read full article on original website
Gloria Edmiston, 79, of Coleman
Gloria Edmiston, age 79, of Coleman, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Linda Faye Peacock, 75, of Santa Anna
Linda Faye Peacock, age 75 of Santa Anna, Texas, passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at Coleman Medical Center in Coleman. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Santa Anna.
Carolyn Sue Jackson, 76, of Brownwood
Carolyn Sue Jackson, age 76 of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Sue was born on Sunday, January 27, 1946 in Shoals, Indiana to Joseph Talmage Gray and Iola Cason. Sue married the love of her life, Donald Rowe Jackson in 1963 in Mexico. They...
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
Peggy Ann Hill, 73, of Brady
Peggy Ann Hill, 73 of Brady, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 in Brady. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 21, at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Survivors:
Central Texas Community Band to begin spring rehearsals at HPU
The Central Texas Community Band will begin its spring rehearsals on Monday, January 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Davidson Music Complex’s Band Rehearsal Hall on the campus of Howard Payne University. Frank Nelson, director of bands and assistant professor of music at HPU, (in photo)will direct the ensemble along with invited guest conductors from the area.
Kyle Admire Elected American Legion Post 308 Commander
The American Legion Post 308 in Bangs elected a new Post Commander on Tuesday, January 17. Kyle Admire, veteran United States Marine and Principal of Brookesmith schools, will serve a two-year term. Mr. Admire aspires to grow the membership and expand service projects and involvement in every area of the community. Retired US Army Command Sergeant Major Jeff Meurer, Zone Commander, 21st District, 4th Division, Department of Texas, representing San Angelo, traveled to Bangs to conduct the installation ceremony.
Girl Scouts Selling Cookies on Saturdays in Brownwood
Girl Scouts Troop 5050 dropped by the KOXE studios Thursday morning to announce to start of annual Girl Scouts Cookie sales. Cookies will be available for purchase at $5 per box – $6 per box for gluten-free options – on Saturdays at Walmart, United Supermarket, Weakley-Watson Hardware and Petsense. Cookies may also be purchased from Girl Scouts.
Woman Arrested After High Speed Pursuit in Brown County
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
BMDD: T.J. Maxx eyeing March opening
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, Executive Director Ray Tipton told Board members that the new T.J. Maxx location in Commerce Square was still on target to open in the first quarter of 2023, “probably March-ish.”. Renovations continue on the former Bealls building located in...
Reception Thursday for Newest President of Ranger College
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Ranger College will join for a special reception honoring the newest President of Ranger College, Mr. Derrick Worrels on Thursday, January 19th at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm. Mr. Worrels previously served as the Senior Vice President of...
New Bangs ISD Head Football Coach / Athletic Director Announced
Friday morning on KOXE, Bangs ISD Superintendent Dr. Josh Martin (photo right) introduced Jason Cole as the new head football coach and athletic director for the Bangs Dragons, a coach already familiar with the school and its student athletes. Cole, who served as offensive coordinator on the Dragons’ 7-5 bi-district...
Yellow Jackets Win in Three Overtimes, Lady Jackets Fall
It took three overtimes to get the job done, but the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets defeated the University of the Ozarks Thursday night, 118-115 in the Brownwood Coliseum, ending the HPU 12 game losing streak. In a game that featured 11 ties and 13 lead changes, the Yellow Jackets (3-14,...
Three local counties still rated at high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
HPU announces Church Matching Scholarship Program
Howard Payne University recently announced the Church Matching Scholarship Program, in which church gifts of up to $3,500 per student, per academic year, will be matched by HPU. The scholarship program applies to full- and part-time graduate and undergraduate students enrolled at HPU. Dr. Ben Martin, associate vice president for...
Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Brookesmith ISD Conducts Active Shooter Exercise
Early this morning (Wednesday), Brookesmith school officials, including law enforcement and internal security, conducted a full-scale Active Shooter Exercise. Principal Kyle Admire coordinated the actions of all staff and faculty while Superintendent Steve Mickelson provided oversight. The entire exercise was as realistic as possible and was an unqualified success, according to school officials.
