Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO