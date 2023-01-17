ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
NBC Chicago

Russian Embassy Tweets Map That Shows Crimea as Part of Ukraine

A Twitter account operated by the Russian Embassy in Sweden posted a map identifying Crimea as part of Ukraine. Officially, Moscow claims Crimea, a peninsula of southern Ukraine that extends into the Black Sea, as part of Russia. Crimea was seized from Ukraine when Russia invaded the region in 2014.
NBC Chicago

Here's What You Need to Know About a Blockbuster Court Fight Over Cuba's Debt

The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy