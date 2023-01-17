'I'm not a model. I'm an athlete and people should focus more on my athleticism rather than my clothes'

Read full article on original website
KTBS
Jessica Pegula: The daughter of a US billionaire who could be America's next grand slam champion
For many, the new year offers a chance to strive to be better -- at work, in relationships or to achieve one's wildest dreams. America's top-ranked female tennis player Jessica Pegula looks to have received the memo. The 28-year-old is off to a flying start in 2023, securing her first...
KTBS
Céline Gounder: Grant Wahl's wife was 6,689 miles away when she heard about his death; says it had 'nothing to do with Covid' vaccine
As she finished a Zoom meeting with a colleague, Dr. Céline Gounder's phone began to buzz incessantly. The phone had been on silent, but now Gounder was inundated with numerous text messages, WhatsApp messages, Twitter messages and phone calls. It was a phone call from Gabriele Marcotti, senior writer...
KTBS
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both score in thrilling exhibition match in Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo put on a show as they came head to head in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-4 win over a Riyadh All-Star XI on Thursday. The exhibition match was played in Saudi Arabia's capital and saw the two superstars renew their storied rivalry for possibly the last time.
KTBS
Coco Gauff defeats Emma Raducanu to advance at the Australian Open
Coco Gauff fought through a tough second round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday, defeating Emma Raducanu 6-3 7-6. The 18-year-old Gauff is now unbeaten in seven matches this year having won the ASB Classic in New Zealand earlier this month. Against Raducanu, the 2020 US Open champion, she...
