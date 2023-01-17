Legislators and Texas policy organizations plan to prioritize public education and property tax relief during the ongoing 88th legislative session, which convened Jan. 10. Lawmakers will have an unprecedented amount of money to spend as they create the state’s next budget: $188.2 billion. This is largely thanks to high sales tax revenue, spikes in energy prices and overall economic growth in recent years, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

