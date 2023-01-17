ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

88th legislative session kicks off

Legislators and Texas policy organizations plan to prioritize public education and property tax relief during the ongoing 88th legislative session, which convened Jan. 10. Lawmakers will have an unprecedented amount of money to spend as they create the state’s next budget: $188.2 billion. This is largely thanks to high sales tax revenue, spikes in energy prices and overall economic growth in recent years, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Landmark Bay Area projects seek federal support through The Coastal Texas Program

Proposed site of the Texas Coastal Barrier between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula on Saturday, December 17, 2022. (Jamaal Ellis, J.Vince Photography/Community Impact) Expansive Bay Area construction projects, one aiming to protect the Gulf Coast from storm surge and the other widening the Port of Houston, are looking to the federal government for financial support to stay on schedule.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hole in one: Tiger Woods-designed venue chooses Katy for first PopStroke location outside of Florida

Founder Greg Bartoli said PopStroke has something for everybody. The venue’s attractions include a private event space, a playground, a full-service restaurant, an ice cream parlor, two 18-hole putting courses and multiple bars. (Photos by Asia Armour/Community Impact) PopStroke, an entertainment venue with features that include a smaller-scale golf...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy