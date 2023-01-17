Read full article on original website
88th legislative session kicks off
Legislators and Texas policy organizations plan to prioritize public education and property tax relief during the ongoing 88th legislative session, which convened Jan. 10. Lawmakers will have an unprecedented amount of money to spend as they create the state’s next budget: $188.2 billion. This is largely thanks to high sales tax revenue, spikes in energy prices and overall economic growth in recent years, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Texas unemployment rate falls below prepandemic levels for the first time
The highest job growth in Texas occurred in the education and health services sector, with 12,700 jobs added in December alone. Employment has increased in Texas for 14 consecutive months. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) Unemployment in Texas dropped to 3.9% in December, reaching its lowest rate since February 2020. This is...
Landmark Bay Area projects seek federal support through The Coastal Texas Program
Proposed site of the Texas Coastal Barrier between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula on Saturday, December 17, 2022. (Jamaal Ellis, J.Vince Photography/Community Impact) Expansive Bay Area construction projects, one aiming to protect the Gulf Coast from storm surge and the other widening the Port of Houston, are looking to the federal government for financial support to stay on schedule.
Burrito District features a taste of casual south California Mexican cuisine in Texas
The specialty is the California burrito, which includes a seemingly uncommon ingredient in place of the traditional rice and beans one would expect—french fries. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) While Tex-Mex may be the iconic flavor most Houstonians know, the owners of Burrito District in Spring are bringing a new flavor...
Hole in one: Tiger Woods-designed venue chooses Katy for first PopStroke location outside of Florida
Founder Greg Bartoli said PopStroke has something for everybody. The venue’s attractions include a private event space, a playground, a full-service restaurant, an ice cream parlor, two 18-hole putting courses and multiple bars. (Photos by Asia Armour/Community Impact) PopStroke, an entertainment venue with features that include a smaller-scale golf...
State leaders reveal new license plate to support survivors of human trafficking
The specialty license plate will be available for purchase on Feb. 20. Mary B. Carr, a Houston-based professional counselor who works with human trafficking survivors, designed the plate. (Courtesy Office of the Texas Governor) Texans can soon add a new license plate to their cars to raise awareness about human...
Houston-area single-family home prices up 12.8%, sales down 10.9% in 2022
The median price of a single-family home in the Houston area increased 12.77% between 2021 and 2022. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The median price of a single family home in the Houston area rose 12.77% between 2021 and 2022, while home sales fell 10.9%, according to a Jan. 11 report from the Houston Association of Realtors.
