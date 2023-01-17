Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Five Unique Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Make a Valentine’s card, win a giant stuffed doughnut: CSPD announces contest for kids!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Will you be the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Valentine?. Springs police are inviting kiddos ages 3-10 to enter its fourth annual Valentine’s Day card contest!. The rules are simple: make a Valentine’s card for police and drop it off at one of the...
LGBTQ community shares concerns with Crow after Club Q shooting
As the state and nation continue to grapple with the Club Q shooting, some lawmakers are looking into solutions. Members of the LGBTQ community are weighing in on what they need going forward.
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
An independent living facility celebrates their first anniversary
Sponsored - This content is created on behalf of Melody Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Melody Living, visit www.melodylivingcos.com. A wonderful independent living facility just celebrated their first anniversary! Find out some of the things that make...
City officials look into renaming a major road in Pueblo after Martin Luther King Jr.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colorado People's (NAACP) Pueblo branch proposed renaming Pueblo Blvd. after civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. The Pueblo City Council gave the initial green light to the idea of renaming a street in Pueblo. However, local leaders haven't...
Shooting in Colorado Springs Leaves the LGBTQ+ Community Heartbroken
During the late hours of Nov 19, Colorado Springs Police were called because of an armed shooter attacking Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar that was packed after hosting a birthday event for a drag queen, Wyatt Kent. In the six-minute altercation, five people were murdered, 17 were wounded, and a community was changed forever.
Kimball Bayles passes away, Peak Three Theater closed
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in Downtown Colorado Springs is closed until further notice while staff mourn the loss of owner Kimball Bayles. The titles that are normally found on the marquee of one of Colorado Springs’ only independent movie theaters, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, are gone. In their place is a tribute […]
‘We can’t wait, the time is now to be impactful’ Message of unity during Pueblo’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day march
PUEBLO Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, hundreds of people marched the streets of Pueblo for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. People of all ages and backgrounds showed up here in support of unity and equality. Organizers of the march told KRDO this year's crowd was the biggest they've seen for the Martin Luther King Jr. CommUnity March. Holding signs, The post ‘We can’t wait, the time is now to be impactful’ Message of unity during Pueblo’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day march appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: Colorado Parks & Wildlife honors Pueblo rangers for live-saving efforts
WATCH - “The plan calls for 10 to 15 wolves per year to be introduced in Colorado for the next three to five years.” Inside CPW’s proposal. After a measure on the 2020 ballot passed by a narrow margin, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been working on a plan to re-introduce gray wolves to the state.
WATCH: Experts expect low visibility on roads in northern Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. One Springs business tells 11 News that without Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s sacrifice, they would not be able to do what they do.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was impacting traffic in Colorado Springs on Friday. At about 11:45 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting that several lanes of Austin Bluffs were closed on the northbound side of the road near Rangewood Drive. Colorado Springs Police are reporting...
Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Smoke was visible at about 5:15 p.m. in an area near Constitution and Powers. One 11 News viewer captured video of the blaze while driving along Waynoka Road. The exact location of the fire was not available.
WATCH: 2 arrested, linked to chase in El Paso County
Colorado Springs’ Rocky Mountain Brewery closing its doors next month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain Brewery, a popular brewery on Colorado Springs' east side is closing its doors after nearly 15 years in business. A statement from the brewery released on Facebook said their last day in business will be Feb. 4. The current owners said a new brewery is not moving into the space but they do not know the full plans of the new building owners.
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation. EDITOR’S NOTE: Initially, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News the activity was part of an...
Colorado Springs is taking steps to improve the relationship between citizens and the police. But some remain skeptical
John Christiansen is not afraid to push for change. "We have this culture both in Colorado Springs and in the United States, that we just need cops as a solution to every social problem. We need to rethink that attitude," he said. Christiansen is a social activist and organizer with...
WATCH: Mom of missing Colorado Springs woman pleads for help and support ahead of murder trial
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) In addition to the snow, CDOT says wind can make the night's drive harder. Roads are still expected to be slick through Wednesday, even after things have calmed down. Updated: 10 hours ago. A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. Updated:...
WATCH: Crews investigate cause of fire near Colorado Springs
I-70 was closed for about one day from the Denver area to the Kansas Border. An important message from CSP and NHTSA about puffy coats and car seats. WATCH: Non-profit talks ways to stay safe after Colorado decriminalizes psychedelic mushrooms.
