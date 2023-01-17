Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Mayoral “Explorer” Crafts Activist Platform
New Haven can stop making drug arrests (while still confiscating fentanyl). It can stop making gun arrests (while confiscating more illegal guns). It can build needed new housing in places it never dreamed before, or change or even override zoning barriers. It can even teach kids how to read rather than teach them how not to read.
Compost Headlines: 3 Roads Taken (Or Not)
(Opinion) One vital community institution took a big step this week toward ascending to a new level and building community under next-generation leadership. A second stumbled and will try again. A third dug deeper into its bunker, stuck in bad habits of shutting out the public and keeping us apart from each other rather than tackling our challenges together, face to face.
Education Committee Agenda — Jan. 25
(Board of Alders Notice New Haven) The Education Committee of the Board of Alders will meet “in‐person” on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Alders Chamber located at 165 Church Street, 2nd Floor; New Haven, CT to hold the following workshop:
Paul D. Thorpe
Paul D. Thorpe, age 66 of Seymour, beloved husband of Robin (Carlson) Thorpe, entered peaceful rest in his residence surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Born in New Haven on August 17, 1956, he was a son of the late Gary J. Thorpe and Alyce (Bush) Wells of Seymour.
YCBA To Close For Renovations Until 2024
So long, Kahn. At least for a year. The Yale Center for British Art announced this week that it will be closing to the public for building renovations starting Feb. 27. The Chapel Street museum, designed by modernist architect Louis Kahn, won’t reopen until 2024. “The project will focus...
Middle-School GSA Finds Its Way
Gender-neutral bathrooms. Thoughtful and caring educators. A Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) for middle schoolers. And a school mission statement that loudly and proudly supports LGBTQ students. Those were just a handful of ideas that came to mind for the members of Elm City Montessori’s GSA when asked to dream...
German Biomed Researchers Pick New Haven For U.S. Post
A German biomedical research institute is putting down roots in New Haven, with newly announced plans to move into a local lab space later this year as it partners with a biopharmaceutical company to study “immunology and tissue engineering.”. That research firm is called BioMed X. On Monday,...
Westville Biz Tour Centers “CTSavings”
Angela Naranjo now puts aside 3 percent of her Westville massage-therapy paycheck towards her retirement — thanks to a new state program that encourages workers across Connecticut who do not have employer-backed retirement plans to start saving early, even if they have decades to go before leaving the workforce for good.
Queer Film Club Premieres At Best Video
Best Video filled every seat in the house and then some on Thursday, the inaugural night of Queer Film Club, a new series in collaboration with East Rock House, New Haven Pride Center, and Hamden Pride that aims to share queer-centered films in a safe and friendly environment. The first...
Guest Conductor Shakes Hands And Swings Batons At NHSO
“If I were to describe my aesthetic as a conductor, it would be about trying to find the narrative first,” said New Haven Symphony Orchestra guest conductor and candidate for NHSO music director Donato Cabrera in a phone interview last week. “It’s a reflection of how I believe music can be connected to the community.”
Annmarie Drugonis Will Seek Re-Election As Seymour First Selectwoman
SEYMOUR — Republican First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis announced on Wednesday she is seeking re-election. Standing before a crowd of about 85 supporters gathered at the newly opened Housatonic House Restaurant on Route 34, Drugonis said while she’s proud of the accomplishments made on her administration’s watch, there’s more to be done.
Opinion: How Best To Boost Minority-Owned Businesses
The following op-ed was submitted by Democratic mayoral candidate Tom Goldenberg. Research on startups shows that founders who are mentored by top-performing entrepreneurs are three times more likely than their co-located peers without mentors to become top performers themselves. Yet for many minority entrepreneurs, these types of connections are out of reach. Black business owners are more likely to report having difficulty securing access to credit, being able to raise money from family and friends, and having social connections to investment fund managers.
40-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead In Fair Haven
Somebody shot and killed a 40-year-old man in Fair Haven Wednesday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide this month. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Sgt. Scott Shumway broke that news in a late-night Wednesday email press release. He wrote that, at around 8:31 p.m., city police officers received...
Live Interview: Should Derby Privatize The City's WPCA?
DERBY — In a live interview with The Valley Indy, Jack Walsh talks about an effort underway exploring whether the City of Derby, Connecticut should sell its WPCA to a private company. Walsh is the chairman of an appointed committee looking into the idea. Click the play button to...
Larry & Joe Fuse Venezuela And Appalachia
Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop, of Larry & Joe, positioned themselves close to one another on the Cafe Nine stage Tuesday night, surrounded by instruments. “Buenas noches,” Bellorín began. Troop translated. “Good evening.”. As Bellorín continued, Troop translated. The two musicians were delighted to...
Alders OK 6‑Year Nurses Union Contract
Local legislators unanimously approved a new long-awaited contract for school nurses, issuing future and retroactive raises for public health workers who have worked to keep schools and students safe throughout the pandemic. Local legislators took that vote Tuesday night during the latest full Board of Alders meeting in the Aldermanic...
Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway
Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
Seymour Family Displaced After House Fire On Knorr Avenue
SEYMOUR — The town’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Thursday morning that displaced a family of four. Seymour Fire Marshal Timm Willis said that two people — an adult and a juvenile — were taken to a hospital to get evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. They were released in the afternoon, Willis said.
State Police Investigating Pedestrian Fatality On Route 8 In Shelton
SHELTON — A 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 8 overnight. Police said the woman had pulled off to the side of the highway in the area of the exit 13 ramp northbound. Meanwhile, a Beacon Falls man was driving north in...
Police: Man Hid In Woman's Car While She Was Shopping
ANSONIA — A 25-year-old man was arrested after a woman reported that he hid in her car while she was at the CVS on Pershing Drive. Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, of Bridgeport, is charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal attempt at robbery, second-degree criminal attempt at larceny, and breach of peace.
