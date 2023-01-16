ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I feel alone in my marriage so I have online relationships

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 37 years to an alcoholic. He is not verbally or physically abusive.  I have been online talking to three men. I think one of them is obsessed with me, and they all say they love me. I know this isn’t going anywhere, but why am I doing this? I don’t know these men at all. I don’t see them in person. Two are supposedly on a ship; the other is in the Army. They don’t know where I live. I have told them I’m older than they are; I’m 66. (They are 37, 47...
TEXAS STATE
Lisa

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
Rabih Hammoud

A Message For All Spiritual Seekers

Monks Walking Between TreesPhoto byPhoto by Wouter de Jong. We’re social creatures. We must be part of the group. We’ve learned to adjust our behavior to those of others. We’ve learned to follow our leader. We’ve learned not to question authorities. We’ve learned to conform.
The New West

Pregnant woman ruins dinner reservations and gaslights upset sister

Family dynamics don’t change overnight, even when the children have grown into adults with budding lives of their own. Many take their role into adulthood, and treat others in the same manner as when they were still “at home.” However, this can sometimes be detrimental to the mental health of scapegoated and other marginalized family members.
StaceyNHerrera

Wife grieves husband of 20 years although he is not dead

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Grief is arguably the most difficult emotion to process. Even more so when it is directed at a person who is still alive, this type of grief often arises when a loved one is living with an illness, addiction, or any other life crisis.
Pete Lakeman

Wife bans husband from baby shower and birth for being happier that it was a boy

Parents expecting to have a child have many things on their minds, from pregnancy complications for the mother, to whether the child will be healthy. There are also those who wonder if they will be well-off financially to provide for their newborn adequately. In between these worries are moments of pure joy as they think about the new life they are about to bring to this world. The baby kicking at random or not-so-random moments, and the visually-tantalizing ultrasounds often bring good news.
EF Bomb Coach

Making Meditation Work for You

I’ve mentioned meditation before as a possible part of your wellness routine. The thing is, how do you make meditation work for you?. I’m not gonna lie—every time I try to sit still and meditate, I can’t turn off my brain. And I don’t have ADHD. So, maybe the sitting still kind of meditation isn’t your path. There are many different types of meditation, and I’m going to talk you through some today.
Crystal Jackson

Beyond the Bar: Learning from the Friendship Dynamics of Drunk Women (Opinion)

It’s a well-known fact that the staunchest support we will probably ever receive as women will likely be from drunk girls in a bathroom. Any woman who has ever been drunk in a ladies’ room knows this. Now I’ve never been drunk in a men’s restroom, and I can’t say if there’s a male equivalent. However, with the female tendency for going to the restroom in groups — often as a safety-in-numbers sensibility — I have often witnessed this phenomenon.

