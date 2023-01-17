ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?

The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
NESN

Where Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Finished In Third Baseman Rankings

While the ceiling for Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers remains unknown with his prime years ahead, the 26-year-old has already established himself among the best third basemen in Major League Baseball. Hence, the expectations have been raised rightfully so for the left-handed hitting slugger before the 2023 season. On...
New York Post

Mets, Red Sox among MLB teams eyeing January deals

Teams historically run low on spending money at this stage of the offseason. But it’s interesting that a couple of the richest teams (Mets and Red Sox) and a few of the smaller-revenue teams (Marlins, Pirates and Brewers) saved money for January deals.  After signing Tommy Pham to be their fourth outfielder for $6 million, the Mets are looking for a lefty reliever and there’s interest in Zack Britton. So far the Mets aren’t sure if they can work out a deal for Britton, who threw for teams last week.  Andrew Chafin, whose market is heating up, is another Mets possibility.  The Red...
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Add Veteran Outfielder On Minor League Deal

The Red Sox have been busy lately adding depth to their roster, an effort that continued Wednesday into Thursday with the reported addition of Raimel Tapia. Boston signed the veteran outfielder to a minor league deal, per multiple reports. Tapia was the first to break the news on his Instagram, and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman relayed news of a minor league deal, and MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo confirmed the news.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Tommy Pham Finds New Team After Red Sox Stint

Tommy Pham will be sticking on the East Coast as he moves forward with his Major League Baseball career. Pham received an offer from the Mets, who are “optimistic” they will finalize a deal with the veteran outfielder, as first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino. According to Martino, New York was interested in both Andrew McCutchen and Adam Duvall as it pursued outfield help, but they ended up landing deals with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox, respectively.
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder

The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million.  Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
NESN

NESN

