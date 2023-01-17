Read full article on original website
KSDK
What A Trade For Miami Marlins Pitcher Pablo Lopez Would Look Like | Locked On St. Louis Cardinals
The trade rumors between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals continue to swirl. It centers around starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Mets’ Buck Showalter dishes on Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom, Steve Cohen, more | Klapisch
If anyone knows how it feels to be gutted in October, it’s Buck Showalter. His 1995 Yankees and 2022 Mets both lost early-round elimination games, ruining otherwise terrific seasons. But the response from Buck’s bosses couldn’t have been more striking. Showalter wept after coming up short against...
Rays stealing minor-league reliever from Yankees should raise eyebrows
Someday, a time will come when the New York Yankees are the organization on a league-wide pedestal, and any attempt to swipe their players will feel like a shoddy attempt at approximating their greatness. Sadly, the gold standard in pitching development (and bullpen maximization) still resides in Tampa Bay. Despite...
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox OF signs with Mets (report)
Tommy Pham is reportedly heading to New York. As first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have signed the 34-year-old free agent outfielder. According to the New York Post, the deal is for one year and worth $6 million. Pham finished the 2022 MLB season with the Boston...
Where Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Finished In Third Baseman Rankings
While the ceiling for Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers remains unknown with his prime years ahead, the 26-year-old has already established himself among the best third basemen in Major League Baseball. Hence, the expectations have been raised rightfully so for the left-handed hitting slugger before the 2023 season. On...
Mets, Red Sox among MLB teams eyeing January deals
Teams historically run low on spending money at this stage of the offseason. But it’s interesting that a couple of the richest teams (Mets and Red Sox) and a few of the smaller-revenue teams (Marlins, Pirates and Brewers) saved money for January deals. After signing Tommy Pham to be their fourth outfielder for $6 million, the Mets are looking for a lefty reliever and there’s interest in Zack Britton. So far the Mets aren’t sure if they can work out a deal for Britton, who threw for teams last week. Andrew Chafin, whose market is heating up, is another Mets possibility. The Red...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Add Veteran Outfielder On Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have been busy lately adding depth to their roster, an effort that continued Wednesday into Thursday with the reported addition of Raimel Tapia. Boston signed the veteran outfielder to a minor league deal, per multiple reports. Tapia was the first to break the news on his Instagram, and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman relayed news of a minor league deal, and MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo confirmed the news.
MLB Rumors: Tommy Pham Finds New Team After Red Sox Stint
Tommy Pham will be sticking on the East Coast as he moves forward with his Major League Baseball career. Pham received an offer from the Mets, who are “optimistic” they will finalize a deal with the veteran outfielder, as first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino. According to Martino, New York was interested in both Andrew McCutchen and Adam Duvall as it pursued outfield help, but they ended up landing deals with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox, respectively.
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
Yardbarker
Young Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest
Would the Boston Red Sox deal one of their young pitchers in a package for a star player?. It sounds like they haven't ruled the possibility out, as teams continue to call about a right-hander with an undefined role on the roster -- Tanner Houck. While the Red Sox have...
