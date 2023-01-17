ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms

ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Bridge lights to go dark, funding needed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In about six weeks, the famous Bay Bridge lights will go dark. The non-profit behind the art installation said the hardware is failing, and they are hoping millions in donations will allow them to reinstall the one-of-a-kind display. "I can’t imagine the bridge without them," said a Ferry building worker who […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E bills prompting sticker shock from Bay Area customers

Sticker shock is the new normal at the pump, at the grocery store, and now at home with some eye-popping utility bills, making for some tough decisions for Bay Area families already tight on cash."We just had to have a brand-new furnace put in, which is more energy efficient so we were kind of excited about that," said Debbie Oertel. Oertel keeps her Martinez home at a low temperature. "It's at 66 and what do you normally keep it on," explained Oertel. "That is pretty much our normal." She watches how hot her water gets and runs her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Homeowners Scramble to Make Repairs Following Series of Bay Area Storms

Homeowners across the Bay Area used the break in the rain to assess damage and make repairs. But many might have to wait some time as contractors are being flooded with calls for service. NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo has more in the video report above.
iheart.com

Car Damaged By A Pothole? You May Be Eligible For Compensation

You might have discovered that this month has been a bad one for potholes, and it’s mainly due to the weather. Monday morning up to 30 drivers got flats because of a major pothole on northbound 101 in Redwood City. It happened around 5:30 in the morning. One unlucky driver got TWO flat tires. All the drivers pulled over to the right. Caltrans arrived at the scene and repaired the crater in about an hour.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Storm Damages Dozens of Cars at San Francisco Repair Shop

A San Francisco car repair shop is still cleaning up from last week's storms where at least 40 cars were damaged when flood water rushed into the business. Alioto’s Garage is located on Folsom Street in a neighborhood that’s been prone to flooding. Now, the owner is raising concerns about the city’s efforts to mitigate the flooding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More than 100 raw sewage leaks amid Bay Area storms

Raw sewage has leaked from the Bay Area's sewer systems into waterways more than 100 times since heavy rainfall began drenching the region after Christmas. Heavy rains can overwhelm the system, forcing the infrastructure to release the excess water, including waste. Utility officials say that the spills are mainly rainwater with small amounts of sewage.
San Francisco Examiner

An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Clean Up Continues in East Bay Neighborhoods Affected by Landslides

Many East Bay neighborhoods were cleaning up Tuesday from multiple landslides in the area that in some cases, pushed people out of their homes. Public works crews were at St. Andrews Street in the Oakland Hills cleaning up a muddy mess, spending hours removing debris and sludge. All while neighbors...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain

South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
LOS GATOS, CA

