NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms
ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
Bay Bridge lights to go dark, funding needed
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In about six weeks, the famous Bay Bridge lights will go dark. The non-profit behind the art installation said the hardware is failing, and they are hoping millions in donations will allow them to reinstall the one-of-a-kind display. "I can’t imagine the bridge without them," said a Ferry building worker who […]
PG&E bills prompting sticker shock from Bay Area customers
Sticker shock is the new normal at the pump, at the grocery store, and now at home with some eye-popping utility bills, making for some tough decisions for Bay Area families already tight on cash."We just had to have a brand-new furnace put in, which is more energy efficient so we were kind of excited about that," said Debbie Oertel. Oertel keeps her Martinez home at a low temperature. "It's at 66 and what do you normally keep it on," explained Oertel. "That is pretty much our normal." She watches how hot her water gets and runs her...
Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
NBC Bay Area
Homeowners Scramble to Make Repairs Following Series of Bay Area Storms
Homeowners across the Bay Area used the break in the rain to assess damage and make repairs. But many might have to wait some time as contractors are being flooded with calls for service. NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo has more in the video report above.
iheart.com
Car Damaged By A Pothole? You May Be Eligible For Compensation
You might have discovered that this month has been a bad one for potholes, and it’s mainly due to the weather. Monday morning up to 30 drivers got flats because of a major pothole on northbound 101 in Redwood City. It happened around 5:30 in the morning. One unlucky driver got TWO flat tires. All the drivers pulled over to the right. Caltrans arrived at the scene and repaired the crater in about an hour.
NBC Bay Area
Storm Damages Dozens of Cars at San Francisco Repair Shop
A San Francisco car repair shop is still cleaning up from last week's storms where at least 40 cars were damaged when flood water rushed into the business. Alioto’s Garage is located on Folsom Street in a neighborhood that’s been prone to flooding. Now, the owner is raising concerns about the city’s efforts to mitigate the flooding.
KTVU FOX 2
More than 100 raw sewage leaks amid Bay Area storms
Raw sewage has leaked from the Bay Area's sewer systems into waterways more than 100 times since heavy rainfall began drenching the region after Christmas. Heavy rains can overwhelm the system, forcing the infrastructure to release the excess water, including waste. Utility officials say that the spills are mainly rainwater with small amounts of sewage.
An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time
If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
NBC Bay Area
Clean Up Continues in East Bay Neighborhoods Affected by Landslides
Many East Bay neighborhoods were cleaning up Tuesday from multiple landslides in the area that in some cases, pushed people out of their homes. Public works crews were at St. Andrews Street in the Oakland Hills cleaning up a muddy mess, spending hours removing debris and sludge. All while neighbors...
sfstandard.com
‘Somebody Has To Help Us’: Bay Area Residents on the Hook for Thousands in Storm Damages
After more than two weeks of heavy storms, Bay Area residents are taking stock of damages to their homes and businesses and finding few places to turn for relief. High-end estimates top $1 billion in damages statewide as insurance claims roll in. On the border of Berkeley and Oakland, eight...
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain
South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
SFist
MLK Day Around the Bay: Two Dozen Cars Get Flat Tires From Pothole on 101
In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]. The CHP is seeking the public's help in...
NBC Bay Area
Relief Grants for Residents, Businesses Facing Flood Damage in San Francisco
San Francisco residents, property owners and businesses that were badly impacted from January's series of winter storms may be eligible for financial relief, Mayor London Breed announced on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, San Francisco has been hit by a series of storms that prompted flooding, mudslides and...
