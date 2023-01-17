Read full article on original website
Roger Houston
3d ago
The rich get tax cuts. Middle class becomes poor class, taxes stay the same. BUT, we get the burden of helping the rich decide where theie kids go to school. Thank you KOVIDKIM!
Reply(4)
20
TSmith
3d ago
Small price to pay for offering every child $7598 to obtain the quality education they deserve. Particularly the ones that are being failed by the public education system.
Reply(13)
10
JR Turtles
3d ago
Little Devils Academy will gladly take Iowans' vouchers! Give the Devil his due, and a bunch of your tax dollars too! Bite The Apple. LittleDevilsDOTorg
Reply
4
Related
littlevillagemag.com
Letter to the editor: Is education in Iowa a zero sum game?
A zero-sum game is a mathematical representation in parlor games and economic theory of a situation that involves two sides, where the result is an advantage for one side and an equivalent loss for the other. As a result, they are fiercely competitive. Examples of games include poker, chess, and bridge, as well as certain investments available from financial companies. A zero-sum game is how Republican legislators want to transform K-12 education. The two sides will be public schools versus private schools, but the two sides will not have an even playing field.
Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
weareiowa.com
School choice funding plan passes through Iowa House, Senate committees
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds' education bill took big steps forward on Wednesday, as it passed through committees in both the senate and the house. The measure, known as the Students First Act, was first introduced on Jan. 10, meaning it has taken just over a week for Republicans in the statehouse to take action.
Iowa Lawmakers Move Several Bills Into Committees
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa lawmakers move several bills into committees Wednesday, targeting education, veterans affairs, and more. One bill would require schools to teach about the ideologies that conflict with the principles of democracy and freedom that the U.S. was founded on. Under another proposal, Iowans who point a laser at an aircraft will face an assault charge. Two other measures would give the commission of veteran affairs fund an additional 300 thousand dollars and raises the amount of money the commission can use from 500 thousand dollars to 800 thousand.
iheart.com
Will Iowa Governor Reynolds get to sign School Choice into law this time?
As the Governor's School Choice Bill cleared committees in both the House and Senate yesterday, I decided to ask you two questions today about the Bill. For the past two years, versions of the School Choice Bill have cleared the Senate and stalled out in the House, but this time things look like they might be different.
Misbehavior at Iowa schools increases post pandemic
Data: Iowa Department of Education; Note: Includes public schools only; Chart: Axios VisualsSchool districts statewide experienced nearly 64,000 in and out of school suspensions and expulsions in 2021-22 — an uptick compared to the last six years, according to annual data from the Iowa Department of Education.There were over 36,000 out-of-school suspensions alone, according to the state.Why it matters: Since the pandemic began, there's been a nationwide increase in misbehavior in classrooms as students adjust to a new normal following the pandemic.State of play: In the last six years, schools across Iowa have reported increases in misbehavior leading to suspensions...
KCCI.com
'School choice' bill advances; Iowa House and Senate expected to vote next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the...
KCCI.com
Proposed plan would limit SNAP benefits in Iowa
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would limit who qualifies for food assistance and what foods they can buy. Under the bill, HF 3, low-income, older, and disabled Iowans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would not be able to buy things like fresh meat, white bread and sliced American cheese.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
House and Senate committees advance governor’s private school scholarship bill
Committees in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature voted Wednesday to recommend passage of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation, gearing up for floor debates on the governor’s top legislative priority within the first few weeks of the 2023 session. The Senate Education Committee approved the governor’s proposal establishing an education savings account (ESA) […] The post House and Senate committees advance governor’s private school scholarship bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require high school teachers to hold class discussion comparing political ideologies “that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.” House File 12 specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism. Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who co-sponsored […] The post State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
superhits106.com
Reynolds Issues Statement on Students First Act
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement Wednesday after committees in the House and Senate voted to move forward with her controversial school choice bill. Reynolds said it’s time for the government to get out of the way and allow parents the freedom of choice in education. The Iowa Senate Committee on Education and the Iowa House Education Reform Committee passed the Students First Act on Wednesday, one day after a public hearing indicated the plan was widely unpopular among Iowans. 73% of Iowans who gave feedback came out against the Students First Act.
Daily Iowan
Gov. Reynolds revived school voucher bill rapidly advancing
Republican leadership in the Iowa House and Senate are rapidly advancing the private school voucher legislation to a floor vote after it was introduced by Gov. Kim Reynolds early last week. The plan would set aside roughly $7,600 in state funding — the current amount of state-supplemented funding per Iowa...
kiow.com
Kronemann Addresses Proposed School Voucher System
In last week’s Condition of the State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has called on the State Legislature to make available to every Iowa student, a taxpayer funded scholarship that their families can use to pay for private schooling. West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann voiced his opinion on the issue.
Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa
Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
Treasurer: Iowa will earn $1.7 million in interest through certificates of deposit
(The Center Square) – Iowa will deposit $72 million in 15 financial institutions across the state that will earn an average rate of return of 4.77%, State Treasurer Roby Smith said Thursday. The six-month certificates of deposit following the Jan. 10 Invest in Iowa online auction. The program offers deposits of State dollars to financial institutions to bring low-cost funds into Iowa communities and maximize the return on investment of Iowa taxpayer dollars, according to a news release. Approved Iowa financial institutions can electronically bid...
KGLO News
Top Republican in Iowa House says votes are there to pass ‘school choice’
DES MOINES — House Speaker Pat Grassley says Republicans are having “productive conversations” and he’s predicting the governor’s school choice bill has the votes to pass the Iowa House. “I don’t think I’d be moving the bill along throughout the process if we didn’t have...
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values
Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
KCCI.com
Iowa's labor participation rate is still lower than before the pandemic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Since the pandemic, Iowa has seen worker shortages, and lawmakers have been targeting the issue with different proposals and plans, KCRG reports. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Democratic State Sen. Molly Donahue said, “Until we start changing what we’re doing in Iowa, we are going to continue to see the drain of the workforce.”
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa professor: Labor shortage due to lack of participation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the pandemic, Iowa has seen worker shortages and lawmakers have been targeting the issue with different proposals and plans. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Democratic State Senator Molly Donahue said, “Until we start changing what we’re doing in Iowa, we are going to continue to see the drain of the workforce.”
Comments / 45