Harnett County, NC

WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Truck crashes into Harnett County home

ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Collision near Vass sends one to hospital

The evening commute on U.S. Highway 1, between Vass and Southern Pines, was halted Wednesday after a collision. The two-vehicle crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Youngs Road. According to authorities on scene, a flatbed tractor-trailer coming from Youngs Road attempted to cross...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Man taken into custody at Durham home

A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head. A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Hoke County man arrested for robbery, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a robbery and assault, according to Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies said this happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Quail Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the victim who said he was robbed and...
HOKE COUNTY, NC

