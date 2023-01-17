ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

signalscv.com

Deputies need help in finding identity theft suspect

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the community’s help in finding an identity theft suspect they’ve been searching for since May 22 of last year. The suspect reportedly entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita and purchased items using a victim’s allegedly stolen credit card.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting

A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

LASD: Off-duty deputy shot himself at Mabel’s

Detectives with the Homicide Bureau of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the scene of a shooting at Mabel’s Roadhouse, where an off-duty sheriff’s deputy took his own life, officials confirmed Friday morning. A Sheriff’s Information Bureau official confirmed that an off-duty deputy took his own...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

New details emerge in deputy-involved shooting of homeless man

New details have emerged in the deputy-involved shooting and killing of 40-year-old Thomas Phan on Nov. 16 in Valencia. The following are accounts and information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to a written incident summary as a result of an investigation spearheaded by its homicide division.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Stand-Off Ongoing In Canyon Country With Armed Suspects

An investigation is currently underway in Canyon Country by deputies regarding the detainment of reported assault suspects.  UPDATE (6:00 p.m.): Deputies left the standoff without detaining at least one suspect still believed to be inside the home. At around 4:30 p.m. deputies detained two suspects near Whites Canyon Road and Drycliff Street according to initial ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Sleight of hand jewelry thieves thwarted in Santa Clarita

Video captured a trio of suspected thieves attempting to use distraction and sleight of hand to steal jewelry from a Santa Clarita shop on Tuesday night. Security video shows the suspects entering Abe’s Pawn Shop in Newhall located on Main Street. The trio is believed to be part of the same group that snatched a […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

LASD: One in custody after gang-related shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said this week a 15-year-old who shot a 17-year-old in the face remains in a juvenile detention facility after a petition against the suspect was sustained in court, according to officials. In cases involving L.A. County’s juvenile justice system, a sustained petition is...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kclu.org

Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
signalscv.com

Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise

Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Human bone found at Los Angeles County beach

Police are investigating after a human bone was discovered at a Los Angeles County beach last week. On Jan. 13, police were notified after a bone was found along the shoreline of RAT Beach near the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes. Officers transported the bone to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Release Photos of Credit Card Theft Suspect

Authorities Thursday circulated photos of a man they believe used someone else’s credit cards to purchase items at retail stores in Santa Clarita. The suspect used the victim’s cards on May 29, 2022 to buy items at Best Buy, Macy’s, Arco, Panda Express and Turner’s Outdoorsman, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings

A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles. Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The ordeal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash

A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

