Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies Searching For Two Suspects In Santa Clarita Walmart Theft
Deputies are searching for suspects in a Walmart theft in Santa Clarita who hit a vehicle in the store’s parking lot as they drove away. At around 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia regarding a Walmart theft. “It was reported one male Hispanic adult and one female Hispanic ...
signalscv.com
Deputies need help in finding identity theft suspect
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the community’s help in finding an identity theft suspect they’ve been searching for since May 22 of last year. The suspect reportedly entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita and purchased items using a victim’s allegedly stolen credit card.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting
A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
signalscv.com
LASD: Off-duty deputy shot himself at Mabel’s
Detectives with the Homicide Bureau of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the scene of a shooting at Mabel’s Roadhouse, where an off-duty sheriff’s deputy took his own life, officials confirmed Friday morning. A Sheriff’s Information Bureau official confirmed that an off-duty deputy took his own...
signalscv.com
New details emerge in deputy-involved shooting of homeless man
New details have emerged in the deputy-involved shooting and killing of 40-year-old Thomas Phan on Nov. 16 in Valencia. The following are accounts and information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to a written incident summary as a result of an investigation spearheaded by its homicide division.
Stand-Off Ongoing In Canyon Country With Armed Suspects
An investigation is currently underway in Canyon Country by deputies regarding the detainment of reported assault suspects. UPDATE (6:00 p.m.): Deputies left the standoff without detaining at least one suspect still believed to be inside the home. At around 4:30 p.m. deputies detained two suspects near Whites Canyon Road and Drycliff Street according to initial ...
Sleight of hand jewelry thieves thwarted in Santa Clarita
Video captured a trio of suspected thieves attempting to use distraction and sleight of hand to steal jewelry from a Santa Clarita shop on Tuesday night. Security video shows the suspects entering Abe’s Pawn Shop in Newhall located on Main Street. The trio is believed to be part of the same group that snatched a […]
signalscv.com
LASD: One in custody after gang-related shooting
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said this week a 15-year-old who shot a 17-year-old in the face remains in a juvenile detention facility after a petition against the suspect was sustained in court, according to officials. In cases involving L.A. County’s juvenile justice system, a sustained petition is...
kclu.org
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise
Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly...
Human bone found at Los Angeles County beach
Police are investigating after a human bone was discovered at a Los Angeles County beach last week. On Jan. 13, police were notified after a bone was found along the shoreline of RAT Beach near the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes. Officers transported the bone to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s […]
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
signalscv.com
Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
Man pleads not guilty to killing of 2 in Long Beach
A Long Beach man pleaded not guilty today to murder charges stemming from a shooting in the summer of 2021 that left two men dead. The post Man pleads not guilty to killing of 2 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Release Photos of Credit Card Theft Suspect
Authorities Thursday circulated photos of a man they believe used someone else’s credit cards to purchase items at retail stores in Santa Clarita. The suspect used the victim’s cards on May 29, 2022 to buy items at Best Buy, Macy’s, Arco, Panda Express and Turner’s Outdoorsman, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported.
Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
NBC Los Angeles
Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings
A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles. Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The ordeal...
KTLA.com
Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect involved in Pomona stabbing
Authorities with the Pomona Police Department on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing last month. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Mission Boulevard, according to a Pomona PD social media post.
KTLA.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash
A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
Arcadia police search for suspect who crashed into Covina tree
Arcadia police were searching for a driver who led officers on a pursuit before crashing into a tree in Covina Wednesday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for an unspecified reason in the Arcadia area.
Comments / 2